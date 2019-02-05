How to Watch the 2019 Grammy Awards

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

While this weekend's Super Bowl may have been a big deal for some people, others just saw it as a precursor to another upcoming event — the 2019 Grammy Awards. And with the annual championship game in the rearview (sorry, Rams fans), that means the countdown has officially begun. The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 10.

If you're a music nerd, you've already probably scoped out the nominations list and most likely have your Grammys 2019 ballot ready to go. But have you figured out how you will be tuning in to the show? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammy's, including options for live streaming the music industry's biggest night.

Wait ... who's hosting?

Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammy Awards, according to the Grammys website.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," the 15-time Grammy award winner said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going up on February 10!"

OK, so how do I watch?

For starters, you can always watch the awards show the old fashioned way — by turning on the television and surfing over to CBS at 8 p.m.

If you don't have access to a television, then you might want to check out CBS All Access, which gives you the ability to watch online or via the app. All you need is a CBS All Access subscription, which comes with a free one-week trial. Use the app on your computer, tablet or mobile device, as well as Apple TV, Xbox or Roku. You'll also find the Grammys through streaming service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels with a paid subscription.

Before the awards show starts, CBS will also host a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET with Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, along with The Talk's Eve, according to the ET's website. E! will also air a red carpet show, starting at 4 p.m. ET with their Live From the Red Carpet special, according to its website.

Any details on the performers?

Naturally, the Grammys will include several can't-miss performances from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves, the academy’s website reported.

Happy watching!