How to Watch the 2019 SAG Awards

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Awards season wouldn’t be awards season without the Oscars or Grammys — they're two of the most coveted awards in Hollywood. But the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards, are kind of a big deal, too. After all, the SAG Awards — which first debuted in 1995 — are presented by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), two unions that represent 160,000 performers, ranging from actors to journalists to dancers.

This year marks the 25th annual ceremony — which will be hosted by Will and Grace’s Megan Mullally — and will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Want to tune in? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the SAG Awards, including streaming options for your favorite devices.

Television

If you are looking to go old school when watching the ceremony, then you’ll find the SAG Awards on TNT and TBS, according to the show’s website. You can also check out all of the red carpet action on both of the stations, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. As you watch the stars trickle in, you’ll also be able to see SAG Awards Ambassador Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) announce the honorees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles, the website noted.

VIDEO: 5 Expensive Red Carpet Outfits

Online

On the other hand, you can also check out the live telecast (and red carpet glam) on your computer, phone or tablet device by live streaming the SAG Awards from any one of these websites:

In addition to coverage on InStyle's Facebook page, the following social channels will also offer coverage:

Facebook (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT and TBS)

Twitter (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT and TBS)

YouTube (PeopleTV)

And if you’re a New Yorker — or just visiting the Big Apple — then you can catch the SAG Awards on the jumbotron in Times Square.

RELATED: What Happens When You Have 45 Minutes to Get a Celeb Red-Carpet Ready, and Your Luggage Is Lost?

Highlights You Don’t Want To Miss

Nominees for the 2019 SAG Awards were announced in December with A Star Is Born leading the pack with four nominations in the film categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Favourite, BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians were also nominated.

For television, you’ll see The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark getting a lot of attention, both earning four nominations. In the television categories, nominees also include Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid's Tale, The Kominsky Method, The Americans, Better Call Saul, Handmaid's Tale, Ozark, This Is Us, Atlanta, Barry, GLOW and Kominsky Method.

Tom Hanks will also present actor Alan Alda with the SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

Check out InStyle's up-to-the-minute 2019 SAG Awards fashion and beauty news coverage here.