How to Watch the 2019 Oscars

Even though you are probably still winding down from the Grammy Awards (and the drama), it's already time to rehydrate and recharge — because the Oscars are just around the corner. Now that music's biggest night is in the rearview, the countdown has officially to Hollywood's biggest night.

The 2019 Oscars kick off on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET live from Los Angeles.

But what's the best way to tune in? After all, TV seems like the obvious choice, but what if you don't have a television or simply want to watch the Oscars from a device? We have you covered — here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars, including the key categories — like Best Original Song (*cough* Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga *cough*) — you'll want to keep an eye on.

Go the Old Fashioned Route

So you probably guessed this, but watching the Oscars could be as easy as tuning in to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24. If you have a television, then you can plan on watching the 91st Academy Awards live at 8 p.m. ET. All you need to do is check out the complete list of nominees and print your Oscars ballot so you can cast your vote for who the night's big winners will be.

OK, But I Don't Have a TV ...

If you don't have a television, then you can always live stream the Oscars which, these days, is the way that a lot of people end up watching everything from the red carpet to the actual awards show. No matter the device you are using — phone, tablet or computer — you can watch a live broadcast of the Oscars ceremony at abc.com or via the ABC app, according to the Oscars website.

Other options for non-cable subscribers include services like DirecTV Now, Hulu’s Live TV package, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. The common thread, obviously, is that none of these options are free — though some do offer free trial subscriptions that you might be able to take advantage for the sole for purpose of watching the big shebang.

What About the Red Carpet?

Let's be honest: The fashion is why we're really here, right? With that in mind, you're probably curious about how to catch celebs making their arrivals. The good news is that, like the awards show itself, there are a number of ways to watch.

For the first time ever, ABC will be exclusively streaming its red-carpet show — Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live — on Twitter, according to the Oscars website. Actress Laura Marano and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel will be hosting the show, along with reporter Chris Connelly. You can stream the special by heading straight to the Academy's account (@TheAcademy), starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sarah Rosen, head of U.S. Entertainment Partnerships at Twitter, said ABC's decision to head to the social media platform was a natural one.

“Twitter is the place to be during the Oscars," Rosen said. "It’s where the conversation about everyone’s favorite films and actors unfolds, and where actors go to connect with their most passionate fan base."

You can also tune into E! News on Oscar Sunday, which will also be covering all of the action, starting at 1 p.m. ET. In the past, red carpet coverage with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic has begun at 6 p.m. ET.

What Categories Should I Be Watching?

Top contenders at this year's Academy Awards include Roma and The Favourite, nabbing 10 nominations each, including Best Picture and Best Director. A Star Is Born and Vice each walked away with eight nominations, and BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book also received nominations in several of the categories. All eyes will surely be on crowd favorite Black Panther, however, which is also nominated for Best Picture.

Earlier this week, however, the Oscars announced they were changing up the usual lineup, removing the cinematography, film editing, live-action short, and makeup and hairstyling categories from the regular broadcast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will air the winners' speeches later during the broadcast.

And in case you missed it, there will be no host of this year's show after Kevin Hart stepped down. If anything, we'd suggest tuning in just to see how the host-less situation plays out.