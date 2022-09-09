How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards

Awards season is back, and what better way to kick off a string of red carpets and star-studded ceremonies than with television's biggest night? The 74th annual Emmy Awards is set to hit our screens on September 12, honoring the best shows of the year and celebrating the actors, writers, directors, and creatives who played a role in creating all of our favorite binge-watches from the past season.

Succession, up for 25 awards at this year's ceremony, leads the pack for the year's most-nominated show with Ted Lasso and White Lotus close behind. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's broadcast.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

How long are the 2022 Emmys?

The show's usual run-time is roughly three hours. That doesn't include red carpet arrivals, which can start as early as 6 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the 2022 Emmys?

NBC (including NBC's streaming service, Peacock) will air the ceremony this year. The show can also be streamed live on any platform that provides the network, such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, and more starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on September 12.

How do I watch the Emmys red carpet and pre-show?

Details of the Emmys red carpet or pre-show have yet to be announced, but coverage can be expected to start as early as two hours before the ceremony.

Who is hosting the Emmys this year?

The Television Academy announced in August that Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards. As the longest-running SNL cast member, Thompson joins many of his SNL peers in emceeing the show and has been nominated for six Emmys throughout the course of his career.

Who is nominated for an Emmys this year?

For a full list of nominees, click here. Succession leads the pack for the most nominated show overall, with fellow drama White Lotus and comedy Ted Lasso close behind with 20 nominations each. Other top contenders include Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary on the comedy side — both scoring multiple nominations — and Yellowjackets and Severance each snagging a handful of nods in the drama categories.