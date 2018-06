The 2015 Independent Handbag Designer Awards: Vote For Your Favorite!

Brand: Carla Lopez

Designers: Emilia Arzua and Carla Lopez

Hometowns: Ferrol, Spain and Pontes, Spain.

Inspiration: "This handbag becomes the centre of attention of any outfit. The simplicity of forms presents a metaphor about the use of the space. This piece, thus, becomes in a jewel handbag but it makes no concessions to functionality."

