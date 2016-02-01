The 7 Most Unforgettable Moments from Grease: Live

Go, Greased Lightnin'!

On Sunday night, Fox took us back to Rydell High with the network’s first-ever live musical, Grease: Live—and the three-hour production had more than its fair share of memorable moments. The special kicked off with the cameras following Jessie J as she performed a rendition of “Grease (Is the Word),” taking viewers on a tour of the soundstage and outside to the production lot, where the cast and crew were armed with umbrellas to combat rainy skies. But despite the weather—or “special guest, El Nino,” as Mario Lopez called it later on in the show—the special proved to be a well-oiled machine.

Julianne Hough pulled off innocent good girl Sandy just right (she hailed from Hough’s native Utah, unlike Olivia Newton-John’s Australian Sandy in Grease). Aaron Tveit killed it as Danny, rocking his T-Birds leather jacket just as well as his gym short-shorts. And Vanessa Hudgens—who dedicated her performance to her father after he passed away the night before the show—slayed as the ultimate tough girl, Rizzo. From the cameos and costumes to the songs and some major #squadgoals courtesy of the Pink Ladies, here are more of our favorite moments from Grease: Live.

