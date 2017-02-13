Lady Gaga’s Pink Hair Took the Monochromatic Beauty Trend to the Next Level 

Lady Gaga’s rendezvous with pink hair dye didn’t stop at the Super Bowl. Taking her pastel dip-dyed ends to the next level, the singer showed up to the 59th annual Grammy Awards with full-on cotton candy pink hair, confirming that it’s definitely a celebrity trend to try in 2017.

Celebrity stylist Frederic Aspiras first introduced the shade to her tips last weekend at using Matrix Color Sync Watercolors, but now the pastel hue is fully incorporated into her rooty-blonde hair and all the way through her long, side-swept bangs. She even added a few hot pink strands to the lengths of her hair as well.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Christopher Polk/Getty

But that’s not nearly the only aspect of her hairstyle that deserves attention. Her voluminous, tousled ponytail will have you busting out your blow-dryer—and every bottle of root-boosting mousse in your arsenal.

First, Aspiras applied the ghd total volume control ($24; sephora.com) from root to tip. Next, he sectioned the hair and sprayed each section with the ghd heat protect spray ($22; sephora.com), brushed it through with a paddle brush, and then blow-dried with the ghd air hairdryer ($199; sephora.com).

Next, he sprayed the hair with hairspray and curled the hair. After waiting 5-10 minutes, he brushed out the curls and applied the ghd smooth and finish serum ($24; sephora.com) and secured the hair in a ponytail. Finally, he used the ghd gold professional 1’ styler ($199; sephora.com) and created smaller curls and finished off the look with a smoothing serum and hairspray.

And judging from her matching pink lipstick and pink eyeshadow, Lady Gaga is really digging the color in all aspects of her beauty routine.

If you were looking to take the monochromatic makeup trend to the next level, a box of hair dye might just be it.