The Top 7 Highlights from the 2015 Gotham Awards

It’s hard to believe it’s already time for another award season but, alas, here we go again! Last night, the Independent Filmmaker Project helped kick it off with its 25th annual Gotham Awards, which honors the best in independent film. Held downtown at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street, the Euphoria Calvin Klein-, Flick Lauderdale-, and Fiji-sponored event gathered the hottest indie stars of the year, such as Spotlight’s Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo (who posted a thumbs up on his Instagram post-show) and Carol’s Sarah Paulson, as well as their presenter fans, such as Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Harvey Keitel, Robert De Niro, and Emmy Rossum.

Comedy Central staples Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer played the lovable, self-deprecating hosts with a mix of endearing jokes that had a raunchy side. Hollywood legends Helen Mirren and Robert Redford were among those who accepted special Tribute honors, which got the noisy crowd on their feet for standing ovations. A total of 16 honors and awards were doled out over a three-course meal, and we were there for the whole thing. Scroll down to see the biggest highlights from the night.