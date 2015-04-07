Watch With The Editors

InStyle.com
Apr 07, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Sofia Vergara - Vera Wang - Modern Family - Golden Globes 2011
pinterest
Sofia Vergara
"I like the back," Best Supporting Actress nominee Sofia Vergara said of her honeysuckle gown that beautifully hugged her famed curves. "It's my first time to wear Vera [Wang]," the Modern Family star said. "It's very comfortable." Vergara accented her dress with jewelry by David Webb. MyPoints.setMPCookieName("MP_TRACK"); MyPoints.setMPCookieExpHours("48"); MyPoints.setVIDParamName("vid"); MyPoints.landing();
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

"I like the back," Best Supporting Actress nominee Sofia Vergara said of her honeysuckle gown that beautifully hugged her famed curves. "It's my first time to wear Vera [Wang]," the Modern Family star said. "It's very comfortable." Vergara accented her dress with jewelry by David Webb. MyPoints.setMPCookieName("MP_TRACK"); MyPoints.setMPCookieExpHours("48"); MyPoints.setVIDParamName("vid"); MyPoints.landing();

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!