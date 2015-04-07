Watch With The Editors

"I like the back," Best Supporting Actress nominee Sofia Vergara said of her honeysuckle gown that beautifully hugged her famed curves. "It's my first time to wear Vera [Wang]," the Modern Family star said. "It's very comfortable." Vergara accented her dress with jewelry by David Webb.
Sofia Vergara
