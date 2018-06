Stylish Nominees

3 of 21 Frank Micelotta/Getty

Meryl Streep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, for The Devil Wears Prada



Meryl Streep is, well, Meryl Streep. Given her 13 Academy Award nominations (and two wins) and a whopping 20 Golden Globes nominations (with five wins, most recently in 2004 for Angels in America), one wonders if there is any mantel space left in the Streep household. "There are a lot of people who are very good at what they do, and then there are a few who are just touched, as if they're from a different planet of talent," Laura Linney has said. As Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada, Streep breathed life into a cold, dismissive character and-at one point-sacrificed her vanity (and makeup) for a scene of touching vulnerability. It might be time to clear some space on the mantel.



