2009 Golden Globe Winners' Portraits

"Someone at my table spilled an entire bottle of water on me after I won the first award," said Kate Winslet, who struck double gold, winning both Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Drama. "I was like, 'Don't worry about it, it's not like I'm going to win the next one!'"
Gavin Bond
Team Mad Men
"It's great because we actually got to be here this year," said Mad Men's January Jones (third from left), who celebrated the show's win for Best TV Drama-for the second year in a row!-with (from left) show creator Matthew Weiner and co-stars Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks. "Last year [when the ceremony was canceled] we were at the Chateau Marmont in our sweats when we won."
Gavin Bond
Kate Winslet
Team Mad Men
