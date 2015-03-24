2009 Golden Globe Winners' Portraits

1 of 2 Gavin Bond

Kate Winslet

"Someone at my table spilled an entire bottle of water on me after I won the first award," said Kate Winslet, who struck double gold, winning both Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Drama. "I was like, 'Don't worry about it, it's not like I'm going to win the next one!'"



