Inside the Global Citizen Festival with Olivia Wilde, Bono, Kerry Washington, and More

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Claire Stern
Sep 28, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

ICYMI, a conclave of socially conscious celebrities and politicians descended on N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Saturday for the fourth annual Global Citizen Festival, part of the UN-backed Global Poverty Project which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Olivia Wilde, Michelle Obama, and Freida Pinto were among the big-name players who spoke out to raise awareness, while Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Pearl Jam provided the bulk of the evening's musical entertainment—interlaced with do-good initiatives (Queen B's performance featured a slew of multimedia bits, with inspiring quotes from poet Maya Angelou and Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie flashing across the screen).

RELATED: Michelle Obama Steals the Show (and Praises Beyoncé) at the Global Citizen Festival

With over 60,000 attendees sprawled across the Great Lawn, the stars (who congregated backstage in the VIP tent), posted 'grams from behind the scenes. Below, check out their snaps:

1 of 8 lavernecox/Instagram

Laverne Cox

"We are not a generation of bystanders. We are #global citizens. @glblctzn #globalgoals #2030 now," wrote Cox in her 'gram.

Advertisement
2 of 8 kerrywashington/Instagram

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress shared a sweet video of herself alongside other do-good celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio and Salma Hayek Pinault

3 of 8 coldplay/Instagram

Chris Martin

"In school I learned to love Sherlock Holmes stories. #62MillionGirls don't have that chance. Share what you learned in school with your photo and #62MillionGirls to join the yearbook at 62milliongirls.com," wrote Martin, spreading awareness for the First Lady's new campaign to promote education for girls around the world. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde and Michelle Obama

"Just me and bae. #62milliongirls," wrote Wilde beneath her selfie with FLOTUS. Earlier, the event co-host posted an epic snap of her POV from the stage. 

Advertisement
5 of 8 salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek Pinault and Stephen Colbert

The actress threw up a peace sign for a photo op with The Late Show host. 

Advertisement
6 of 8 thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman

The actor posted a smiley snap of himself rocking a Global Citizen Festival T-shirt, calling the event a "top night."

Advertisement
7 of 8 girlrisingofficial/Instagram

Freida Pinto and Malala Yousafzai

As part of her takeover of Girl Rising's Instagram, the actress uploaded a photo of herself and Pakistani schoolgirl activist Malala Yousafzai. 

Advertisement
8 of 8 teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin

The singers kneeled down on the festival stage and made heart symbols with their hands following a duet of Sheeran's song "Thinking Out Loud."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!