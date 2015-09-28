Inside the Global Citizen Festival with Olivia Wilde, Bono, Kerry Washington, and More

ICYMI, a conclave of socially conscious celebrities and politicians descended on N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Saturday for the fourth annual Global Citizen Festival, part of the UN-backed Global Poverty Project which aims to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Olivia Wilde, Michelle Obama, and Freida Pinto were among the big-name players who spoke out to raise awareness, while Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Pearl Jam provided the bulk of the evening's musical entertainment—interlaced with do-good initiatives (Queen B's performance featured a slew of multimedia bits, with inspiring quotes from poet Maya Angelou and Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie flashing across the screen).

With over 60,000 attendees sprawled across the Great Lawn, the stars (who congregated backstage in the VIP tent), posted 'grams from behind the scenes. Below, check out their snaps: