Gigi Hadid Looks Red Hot While Rehearsing for the AMAs

Gigi Hadid is set to co-host tonight's 2016 American Music Awards alongside comedian, Jay Pharoah, and we're already getting a sneak peek into what the night will have in store for the supermodel's stylish ensembles. The 21-year-old turned heads at the AMAs rehearsals yesterday in Los Angeles, sizzling in all red from head to toe.

Kevin Winter/AMA2016/Getty

The model opted for a loose-fitting shirt that she unbuttoned to reveal a matching silk red bra underneath. The cleavage-bearing shirt was effortlessly tucked into her loose red bottoms and red leather flats peeked out from under her wide-legged pants. Hadid accessorized with a Zuhair Murad gold metal choker that served as the single item of contrast in her monochromatic outfit. Her blonde locks were styled into loose waves, giving off her carefree California girl vibes, and her lips were stained red to complete the look.

The supermodel is no stranger to award shows—she just hosted the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto where she gave viewers five different outfits to obsess over.

She won't be the only one turning heads tonight though. The star-studded 2016 American Music Awards will feature appearances from presenters, Heidi Klum, Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen, and Hailee Steinfeld and must-see performances from The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and more.

Make sure you tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET tonight to see what ensemble Gigi Hadid will wow us in next.