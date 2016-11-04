Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

If there's one lesson Gigi Hadid taught us this week, it's that our favorite A-listers clearly all abide by a work hard, play hard philosophy.

That was evident Tuesday night in New York City, where the 21-year-old model posed for picture after picture after picture at the launch party for Tommy Hilfiger's just-released book, American Dreamer ($22; amazon.com). Hadid, the designer's most recent collaborator, caught up with fellow camera-ready beauty Karolina Kurkova and notables like Naomi Campbell.

But was this the only event to catch our eye this week? Over in Tinseltown on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art celebrated its sixth annual Art+Film Gala with household names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, and Brie Larson, all of whom turned to designer Alessandro Michele for a dreamy Gucci frock that landed each of them on several best dressed lists.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw and greeted girlfriends like Lily Collins at the Museum of the Moving Image's salute to Warren Beatty, where they delivered their own chic interpretation of black-tie dressing. Don’t think they were the only ones to hit the town, though. Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, and Felicity Jones also made waves behind the velvet rope at other star-studded affairs from coast to coast.

Scroll down to go inside the hottest parties of the week.