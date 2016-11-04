Star Studded: Best Parties This Week

If there's one lesson Gigi Hadid taught us this week, it's that our favorite A-listers clearly all abide by a work hard, play hard philosophy.

That was evident Tuesday night in New York City, where the 21-year-old model posed for picture after picture after picture at the launch party for Tommy Hilfiger's just-released book, American Dreamer ($22; amazon.com). Hadid, the designer's most recent collaborator, caught up with fellow camera-ready beauty Karolina Kurkova and notables like Naomi Campbell.

But was this the only event to catch our eye this week? Over in Tinseltown on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art celebrated its sixth annual Art+Film Gala with household names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, and Brie Larson, all of whom turned to designer Alessandro Michele for a dreamy Gucci frock that landed each of them on several best dressed lists.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw and greeted girlfriends like Lily Collins at the Museum of the Moving Image's salute to Warren Beatty, where they delivered their own chic interpretation of black-tie dressing. Don’t think they were the only ones to hit the town, though. Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, and Felicity Jones also made waves behind the velvet rope at other star-studded affairs from coast to coast.

Scroll down to go inside the hottest parties of the week.

1 of 21 tommyhilfiger/instagram

TOMMY HILFIGER AND NAOMI CAMPBELL 

at the launch of Hilfiger's new book, American Dreamer

2 of 21 Donato Sardella/Getty

POPPY JAMIE AND SUKI WATERHOUSE 

at the launch of their new accessories collection, Pop & Suki

3 of 21 Donato Sardella/Getty

SUKI WATERHOUSE AND ANSEL ELGORT 

at the launch of Poppy Jamie and Waterhouse's new accessories collection, Pop & Suki

4 of 21 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty

KARLIE KLOSS

in Miu Miu at WSJ Magazine's 2016 Innovator Awards.

5 of 21 Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty

JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND JODIE FOSTER

at the 2016 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards. Lawrence wore Elie Saab.

6 of 21 Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Felicity Jones 

at the 2016 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards. Jones wore Burberry.

7 of 21 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

ROSARIO DAWSON

at the Kenzo x H&M launch party in new designs from the collaboration. 

8 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

GWYNETH PALTROW, ALESSANDRO MICHELE, AND BRIE LARSON

in Gucci at the sixth annual Art+Film Gala for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

9 of 21 Venturelli/Getty

JADEN SMITH AND SALMA HAYEK PINAULT 

in Gucci at the sixth annual Art+Film Gala for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

10 of 21 Donato Sardella/Getty

FREIDA PINTO AND ROOPAL PATEL 

at Saks Fifth Avenue's dinner in honor of Patel, the brand's SVP and Fashion Director. 

11 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

PADMA LAKSHMI AND ANDY COHEN

at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th annual An Enduring Vision Benefit Gala. Lakshmi wore Rubin Singer. 

12 of 21 Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

SOPHIE HUNTER AND BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

at the New York premiere of Doctor Strange. Hunter wore Valentino.

13 of 21 Chris Weeks/Getty

STELLA MCCARTNEY AND HANNAH BRONFMAN 

at the designer's Adidas by Stella McCartney spring-summer 2017 presentation.

14 of 21 Carl Timpone/BFA.com

TK Wonder and Tanya Taylor 

at Tanya Taylor, Swarovski, and Saks Fifth Avenue's dinner in celebration of Taylor's spring-summer 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue Runway to Reality capsule collection.

15 of 21 Carl Timpone/BFA.com

KITTY CASH

at Tanya Taylor, Swarovski, and Saks Fifth Avenue's dinner in celebration of Taylor's spring-summer 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue Runway to Reality capsule collection. 

16 of 21 Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Renata Zandonadi

at Tanya Taylor, Swarovski, and Saks Fifth Avenue's dinner in celebration of Taylor's spring-summer 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue Runway to Reality capsule collection.

17 of 21 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND LILY COLLINS

in Rosie Assoulin and Elie Saab at the 30th annual Museum of the Moving Image's salute to Warren Beatty.

18 of 21 Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

REBECCA MINKOFF AND HER SON LUCA SHAI 

at Bonpoint x Laduree's third annual Halloween fête. 

19 of 21 Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

JUNE AMBROSE AND GUCCI WESTMAN 

at Bonpoint x Laduree's third annual Halloween fête. 

20 of 21 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Marc Jacobs and Bette Midler 

at Bette Midler's annual Halloween Bash. 

21 of 21 BFA

Hilary Rhoda

at ARTWALK.

