Getting Ready for the Olympia Le Tan x Lancôme Dinner with an InStyle Editor

This past Friday, Lancôme held an uber-chic dinner at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to celebrate their collaboration with fabulous French designer Olympia Le-Tan, Olympia’s Wonderland. While Le-Tan is best known for her whimsical book clutches, this season, she’s made a foray into beauty in concert with the makeup mavens at Lancôme.

InStyle’s own Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield Brown, was in attendance at the event, and below, shares how she got ready for the big night out. (Plus, get a look at some of the exclusive products from the new fall Olympia’s Wonderland collection.)

“I'm a huge fan of Lancôme products,” says Barfield Brown, whose look for the night involved natural skin, defined eyes and a bold lip. “I've been using their Teint Idole Foundation for years (I used it for the dinner too!) and I love it because it's a thin, lightweight formula yet it gives great coverage. There's a great selection of shades for dark skin, which I always appreciate.”

“I also used their Grandiose liquid eyeliner and Grandiose mascara. I honestly never wore liquid liner until this product launched because I could never get a straight line without it smearing. This one has a bendable wand so you're able to get up close and personal and make a really precise line.”

“The lipstick I used is from the new Olympia Le-Tan collection. It's a pretty deep burgundy that goes on nice and smooth. And I love the embossed lip design on the lipstick bullet.”

Scroll through to see some highlights from the Olympia’s Wonderland collection.