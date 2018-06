Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017: See the "Blue Carpet" Looks

Itching for the Oscars? While you wait, sate your appetite for red carpet style with the most major looks from the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017. Red carpet fixtures (or blue carpet, as tonight's case may be) Jessica Chastain and John Hamm are among the presenters. Best actress nominees include Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Sasha Lane for American Honey, Ruth Negga for Loving, and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Now, it's time to see who won—and lost—in the style category. You be the judge!