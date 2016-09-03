Naomi Campbell and Donatella Versace Stun in Black Gowns at Venice Film Festival

The new documentary, Franca: Chaos and Creation, tells the story of Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue's legendary editor-in-chief, so it's no surprise that fashion's elite turned out for the film's premiere. Chief among those who graced the red carpet for the event last night were Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell, both of whom stunned onlookers in black Versace gowns.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last night, was directed by Sozzani's son, Francesco Carrozzini, and it details the life and legacy of the woman who has been in the editor's chair at Vogue Italy since 1988. Versace and Campbell attended the screening together, stepping out in magnificent black-tie outfits.

The British supermodel wore a simple black Versace gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She styled her long black hair straight and rocked a gorgeous red lip. She posted several Instagram pictures throughout the night, including one with Sozzani and another with Riccardo Tisci, the artistic director of Givenchy.

Fashion designer Versace, on the other hand, went for a shinier look, wearing a floor-length black sequined gown with intricate cut-outs on the front. Her signature platinum blonde strands were styled naturally, and she finished off the look with dark eye makeup and a nude lip. She posted a sweet picture of herself holding hands with Campbell on the red carpet, writing underneath, "True friendship lasts forever. Thank you Naomi for always being there for me."

