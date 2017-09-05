6 Photos of Michelle Pfeiffer Being the Chicest Person at the Venice Film Festival

Just call Michelle Pfeiffer the second queen of the smize (behind Tyra Banks, of course). The 59-year-old actress continued to prove she can still take any red carpet by storm as she sauntered into the screening of her thriller flick Mother! at the 2017 Venice Film Festival Tuesday and nailed it in a black and gold dress.

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer Being the Chicest Person at the Venice Film Festival

The thesp sparkled as she hit several poses, smoldering as she stood alongside her costars Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence in the glitzy body-hugging number, which she paired with to-die-for strappy, sky-high satin black Salvatore Ferragamo kicks complete with gold statement heels. She finished off her look with a black clutch in her palm and her blonde locks in soft waves.

With every pose, Pfeiffer showed how it's done ... and we couldn't help but break down her undeniable swagger.