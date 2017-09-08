These Are the Most Beautifully Elaborate Gowns at the 2017 Venice Film Festival 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Sep 08, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Each year, the guests of the Venice Film Festival know how to bring it on the red carpet, and 2017 is no exception. Stars and socialites alike flocked to the event wearing their best and brightest looks, and we've got a roundup of some of our favorites.

While the red carpet in its entirety is certainly a sight to behold, we've gathered some of the most elaborate outfits that have hit the festival thus far, and we think it's safe to say they're total showstoppers.

The Venice Film Festival is notoriously a spectacle to remember. Before this year's festivities even began, Annette Bening was named jury president and Jane Fonda was announced as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, so it's really no surprise that there are such beautifully dramatic fashion looks to offset the news.

But don't take our word for it. Click through some of the most elaborate looks to hit the carpet so far and see for yourself.

1 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tiziana Buldini

2 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jessica Brugali

3 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Zoë Kravitz

4 of 33 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Giulia Salemi

5 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sophia Salaroli Caniaux

6 of 33 Venturelli/Getty

Sara Serraiocco

7 of 33 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Alexandra Dinu

8 of 33 Venturelli/Getty

Giulia Elettra Gorietti

9 of 33 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Penelope Cruz

10 of 33 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Maria Pia Calzone

11 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

12 of 33 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Gloria Bellicchi 

13 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Martina Pinto 

14 of 33 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

ISABELI Fontana

In Alberta Ferretti.

15 of 33 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Giulia Bevilacqua

16 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Caterina Shulha

17 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Stella Egitto

18 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva

19 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Celina Jade

20 of 33 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Roberta Ruiu

21 of 33 Franco Origlia/Getty

Tina Kunakey

22 of 33 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Chiara Ferragni

23 of 33 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Eleonora Carisi

24 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Renata Kuerten

25 of 33 VCG/VCG/Getty

Xu Jiao

26 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Seyfried

27 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Matilde Gioli

28 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Katya Mtsitouridze

29 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Renata Kuerten

30 of 33 Venturelli/WireImage

Marina Ripa di Meana

31 of 33 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Rebecca Hall

32 of 33 Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty

Greta Scarano

33 of 33 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Desiree Noferini

