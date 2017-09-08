These Are the Most Beautifully Elaborate Gowns at the 2017 Venice Film Festival 

Each year, the guests of the Venice Film Festival know how to bring it on the red carpet, and 2017 is no exception. Stars and socialites alike flocked to the event wearing their best and brightest looks, and we've got a roundup of some of our favorites.

While the red carpet in its entirety is certainly a sight to behold, we've gathered some of the most elaborate outfits that have hit the festival thus far, and we think it's safe to say they're total showstoppers.

The Venice Film Festival is notoriously a spectacle to remember. Before this year's festivities even began, Annette Bening was named jury president and Jane Fonda was announced as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, so it's really no surprise that there are such beautifully dramatic fashion looks to offset the news.

