Dakota Fanning Is a Real-Life Mermaid at the Venice Film Festival

Dakota Fanning graced the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last night, but she looked like she belonged under the sea. The 22-year-old actress and model attended the premiere of her new movie Brimstone, and she wore a stunning sequin-covered dress that gave off major mermaid vibes.

Fanning's floor-length Miu Miu gown was completely covered in sequins that shimmered blue, green, purple, and pink under the lights of the red carpet. The young actress decided to let the show-stopping dress shine, opting for a jeweled belt and a few Neil Lane rings as her only accessories. Her long blonde hair was styled half-up, and she wore minimal makeup as she posed before her movie premiere.

☄💧💦🐬🐳 A photo posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Sep 3, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

The best part is that Fanning was just as obsessed with the look as we are! She posted several pictures of her getup to Instagram, each with a mermaid-themed caption! Under one, she wrote, "Mermaid Magic #nevertakingthisoff #venicefilmfestival #brimstone."

💧Mermaid Magic💧#nevertakingthisoff #venicefilmfestival #brimstone A photo posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Sep 3, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT

Strokin the tail @miumiu @neillanejewelry A video posted by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Sep 3, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

The blonde Brimstone star looked simply gorgeous, and by the end of the night she had "become one" with the dress—some of its shiny sequins got stuck on her leg! Or has she just started to turn into a mermaid?