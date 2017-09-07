See the Best Looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Who doesn’t love a whole lot of glamour?

The Venice Film Festival each year brings out the best of the best red carpet fashion in the best of the best Hollywood stars. In 2016, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sophie Turner were among the standouts—and this year’s carpet is sure to live up to its own elegant reputation.

Celebs from Jennifer Lawrence to Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening stunned at the 2017 festival in dreamy, elegant looks. The power couples arrived too, with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, turning heads in a tuxedo and sexy sheer red dress respectively, and George and Amal Clooney looking utterly chic for brand-new parents of twins.

VIDEO: Amal Clooney Continues to Win Venice Style in Vintage Couture

Keep scrolling to see the best of the 2017 Venice Film Festival red carpet.