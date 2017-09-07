See the Best Looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Venturelli/Getty
Who doesn’t love a whole lot of glamour?

The Venice Film Festival each year brings out the best of the best red carpet fashion in the best of the best Hollywood stars. In 2016, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts, Lily-Rose Depp, and Sophie Turner were among the standouts—and this year’s carpet is sure to live up to its own elegant reputation.

Celebs from Jennifer Lawrence to Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening stunned at the 2017 festival in dreamy, elegant looks. The power couples arrived too, with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, turning heads in a tuxedo and sexy sheer red dress respectively, and George and Amal Clooney looking utterly chic for brand-new parents of twins.

Keep scrolling to see the best of the 2017 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

1 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star looked absolutely fabulous in an '80s-inspired velvet minidress with a floral embellishment on it. 

2 of 31 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Giulia Salemi

How do you stand out in a crowd as chic as the Venice Film Festival red carpet attendees? Take a note from Salemi and wear giant bejeweled sleeves, of course!

3 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sophia Salaroli Caniaux

This beautiful ethereal gown with intricate lace detailing took our breath away when it hit the famous red carpet. 

4 of 31 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Giulia Elettra Gorietti

Between the classroom-worthy cool glasses to the plunging V-neck on her velvet dress, it's clear that Gorietti hit the Venice Film Fesitval red carpet with a bang. 

5 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Penelope Cruz 

Talk about Versace on the floor! The actress nailed it in a dreamy white feathered Atelier Versace number with gorgeous silver beading and a sexy high-slit at the screening of Loving Pablo. 

6 of 31 Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Getty

Penelope Cruz

The 43-year-old actress wore a gorgeous floral Temperley London gown to the Loving Pablo photo call. Cruz looked as youthful as ever and paired her deep-V dress with perfectly appropriate red pumps.

7 of 31 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture.

8 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kirsten Dunst

9 of 31 Venturelli/WireImage

Helen Mirren

10 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Coco Rocha

11 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Michelle Pfeiffer

12 of 31 Venturelli/WireImage

Susan Sarandon

13 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Caroline Daur

14 of 31 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Judi Dench

15 of 31 Ian Gavan/Getty

Julianne Moore

in Valentino Couture.

16 of 31 Ian Gavan/Getty

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal wears Atelier Versace. 

17 of 31 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Julianne Moore

in a Valentino gown and Chopard jewels.

18 of 31 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Chloe Sevigny

19 of 31 Venturelli/WireImage

Karolina Kurkova

20 of 31 Venturelli/WireImage

Kate Bosworth

21 of 31 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Chloë Sevigny

22 of 31 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Celia Rowlson-Hall

23 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Amanda Seyfried and Ethan Hawke 

The First Reformed co-stars made a splash on the red carpet for the premiere of their new flick. While Hawke looked handsome in a navy suit, Seyfried brought back the glamour in a black floral embroidered Alexander McQueen dress perfect for the glitzy occasion.

24 of 31 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Octavia Spencer 

25 of 31 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Sally Hawkins 

26 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon 

27 of 31 Courtesy

Jane Fonda

in Zuhair Murad Couture. 

28 of 31 Getty

Kristen Wiig 

in Zuhair Murad Couture, Buccellati jewels, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 

29 of 31 Venturelli/Getty

Annette Bening 

30 of 31 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Rebecca Hall 

31 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Anna Mouglalis

