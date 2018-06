10 Stylish Moments from the 2008 Venice Film Festival

Natalie Portman channeled her inner screen siren when she hit the red carpet in a Rodarte dress at the premiere of Birdwatchers at the Sala Grande. Portman, who makes her directorial debut at the festival with the short film Eve, also accepted the first-ever Movie for Humanity award while in Venice. The actress will donate the prize money that comes along with the distinction-which recognizes her off screen work for humanitarian causes-to the Tacare Girl's Scholarship Program in Tanzania.