The Tribeca Film Festival Wrap-Up: See the Parties!

The 2013 Tribeca Film Festival has come to a close! Bryce Dallas Howard and Ari Graynor helped finish out the 11-day-long festivities by toasting to their peers at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Women’s Filmmaker Brunch, held at Company 3 in New York City. The event also marked the first time the Annual Nora Ephron Prize was given out, which is a $25,000 grant awarded to a woman whose work embodies the spirit of the late author. First-time writer and director Meera Menon took home the honor for her work on Farah Goes Bang, a film about an awkward twenty-something girl who travels with friends to stump John Kerry’s 2004 campaign. Click the photo to see more from the festival's biggest moments.

