The Tribeca Film Festival Wrap-Up: See the Parties!

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Jennifer Davis
Apr 29, 2013 @ 4:15 pm

The 2013 Tribeca Film Festival has come to a close! Bryce Dallas Howard and Ari Graynor helped finish out the 11-day-long festivities by toasting to their peers at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Women’s Filmmaker Brunch, held at Company 3 in New York City. The event also marked the first time the Annual Nora Ephron Prize was given out, which is a $25,000 grant awarded to a woman whose work embodies the spirit of the late author. First-time writer and director Meera Menon took home the honor for her work on Farah Goes Bang, a film about an awkward twenty-something girl who travels with friends to stump John Kerry’s 2004 campaign. Click the photo to see more from the festival's biggest moments.

MORE:
• Tribeca Fashion Moment: The Director
• More Tribeca Parties and Premieres
• Zac Posen’s 24-Karat Gold Gown

1 of 15 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ari Graynor

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ari Graynor toasted women in film at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Women’s Filmmaker Brunch, held at Company 3 in New York City. The festivities also honored first-time writer and director Meera Menon with the inaugural Nora Ephron prize.
Advertisement
2 of 15 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Zac Efron, Heather Graham, and Dennis Quaid

Heather Graham (in Stella McCartney) squeezes between her two hunky co-stars, Zac Efron and Dennis Quaid, at the premiere of their film At Any Price. Efron plays Dean in the film, an aspiring racecar driver who goes against the career wishes of his father, played by Quaid.

3 of 15 ZumaPress

Matthew Bellamy and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson (in Jenny Packham) and her rocker fiancé Matthew Bellamy walked the red carpet at the festival for Hudson's latest project The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Hudson plays a photographer named Erica in the film, who falls in love with a Wall Street analyst-turned-professor.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Matt Dillon

On-screen love interests Naomi Watts (in Alexander McQueen) and Matt Dillon posed together on the red carpet to promote their new film, Sunlight Jr, which highlights the often bleak circumstances of the working class.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Corredor99/MPI/Picturegroup

Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi showed her support for New York City's filmmakers by attending the premiere of Sunlight Jr.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Rosario Dawson and Jack Huston

Rosario Dawson and Jack Huston stopped by the In God We Trust after party held on the rooftop of the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. The movie follows the story of what happened to Bernie Madoff's secretary after the financial collapse of 2008-and what she found out.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Felicity Huffman and Amanda Peet

Felicity Huffman and Amanda Peet (in Band of Outsiders) screened their new film Trust Me, a dark comedy about the world of child stars.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Busy Philipps, Kat Coiro, and Evan Rachel Wood

Baby bumps were on full display at the world premiere of A Case of You! The stars of the film, Busy Philipps and Evan Rachel Wood (in Dolce & Gabbana), stood alongside their director Kat Coiro, who's also pregnant. The film follows Justin Long's character Sam and his nontraditional approach to claiming the heart of Birdie, played by Wood.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson lent her support for Tribeca Teaches, an organization that offers support for students and teachers to explore filmmaking through both theory and practice.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Penn Badgley and Imogen Poots

Penn Badgley and Imogen Poots, co-stars in the film Greetings from Tim Buckley, visited the Tribeca Film Festival portrait studio to promote the movie, which chronicles the events leading up to Jeff Buckley's tribute concert for his father.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Karolina Kurkova

Olivia Wilde (in A.L.C.) and Karolina Kurkova (in Blumarine) attended the For the Love of Cinema event, an annual dinner thrown in honor of filmmakers, hosted by Swiss watch company IWC Schaffhausen at Donna Karan's Urban Zen Loft.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Penn Badgley and Justin Long

Former Gossip Girl actor, Penn Badgley and Justin Long were also on hand to celebrate filmmakers at the For the Love of Cinema dinner, which concluded with a performance by R&B musician, Aloe Blacc.
Advertisement
13 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Zac Posen and Andrea Riseborough

Magnum Ice Cream launched its new a vanilla and salted caramel ice cream bar Magnum GOLD?! by creating a short film As Good as Gold, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. Designer Zac Posen hand-crafted a one-of-a-kind gown made with 24-karat gold thread to be featured in the movie, and celebrated his accomplishment with Andrea Riseborough at the Tribeca premiere. "What I took away from the ice cream was sort of the personal self-pleasure, the enjoyment, the happiness it brings. The movement of melting ice cream and gold and the richness of it," Posen told InStyle.com. "Plus, it’s fun to work with such a rare luxurious material!"
Advertisement
14 of 15 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Dean Winters

Eva Longoria, who is one of the judges at this year's festival, joined Mr. Mayhem Dean Winters and more at the Tribeca Grill Loft for the Juror Welcome Lunch.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Gabbe/Getty Images

Josh and Jessica Lucas

Josh Lucas and his wife Jessica were all smiles at the film festival's opening night after-party, held at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The evening was dedicated to the Boston bombing victims.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!