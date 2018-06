Just hours before announcing that she and husband Matthew Broderick will welcome twin girls-via a surrogate-this summer, Sarah Jessica Parker made a memorable appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of Broderick's indie flick, Wonderful World. "This is my first time at the Tribeca Film Festival," said the Sex and The City star, who dazzled in a form-fitting dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez.



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes and Grace Lee