Inside the 2008 Tribeca Party Circuit

"I love everything about it, the clothes, the accessories, even the people who work there," said Blake Lively, professing her devotion to all things Chanel at the iconic label's annual dinner in celebration of the Tribeca Film Festival. And though Lively's dinner companion-and Gossip Girl co-star-Penn Badgley still had a hint of that fish out of water feeling, he claimed to be more at ease mingling with high society. "This is actually my second Chanel event," he said of the affair, held at Robert De Niro's new Greenwich Hotel. "I'm actually starting to enjoy these things."



-With reporting by Bronwyn Barnes, Grace Lee and Nakisha Williams