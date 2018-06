Chanel's Downtown Dinner Party at Tribeca 2009

From haute couture to hoodies, the fashion was as diverse as the guest list at Chanel's 8th annual Tribeca Film Festival dinner, held at legendary neighborhood haunt Odeon. While Debra Messing and Kerry Washington wore designs from the Karl Lagerfeld's Spring 2009 collection, other guests didn't feel the need to adhere to a Chanel-only dress code. Mary-Kate Olsen paired her Nina Ricci tunic with a TopShop belt, Bradley Cooper worried he was under-dressed in cargo pants, and Diane Kruger opted for an ensemble from Alexander McQueen. "The bag is Chanel," said Kruger, pointing to the iconic interlocking C's. "Obviously."



-Bronwyn Barnes