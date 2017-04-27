See All of the Stylish Stars at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Isabel Jones
Apr 27, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival has taken over lower Manhattan this week and celebrities from all around the industry have taken note. Running through Sunday, April 30, the annual event has seen the famous faces of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Chloë Sevigny and many, many others. 

Scroll down below for a look at the stars in their downtown festival attire best.

1 of 19 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel

at the premiere of The Sinner

2 of 19 Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan

Cate Blanchett

at the premiere of The Manifesto.

3 of 19 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

at the premiere of The Circle. 

4 of 19 Taylor Hill/Getty

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Morrison

at the premiere of The Circle. 

5 of 19 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Rami Malek

at a screening of Buster's Mal Heart. 

6 of 19 Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan

Emma Watson

at the premiere of The Circle. 

7 of 19 CJ Rivera/Getty for Baobab Studios

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

at the Rainbow Crow premiere party. 

8 of 19 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Laura Linney

at the premiere of The Dinner. 

9 of 19 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Alexis Bledel

at The Handmaid's Tale premiere. 

10 of 19 Ben Gabbe/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival

Lena Dunham

at a screening for My Art.

11 of 19 Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival

Sara Sampaio

at the premiere of The Clapper. 

12 of 19 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Iman

at the House of Z premiere.

13 of 19 Taylor Hill/Getty

Ariel Winter

at a screening of Dog Years. 

14 of 19 Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Chloë Sevigny

at the premiere of The Dinner. 

15 of 19 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Uma Thurman and Zac Posen

at the House of Z premiere. 

16 of 19 Noam Galai/Getty for Tribeca Film Festival

Jenna Lyons

at a screening of My Art. 

17 of 19 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Jake Gyllenhaal

at a screening of Hondros. 

18 of 19 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson

at the premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

19 of 19 Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Christina Ricci

at the premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

