See All of the Stylish Stars at This Year's Tribeca Film Festival

The 2016 Tribeca Film Festival is in full swing, filled with stylish stars, seemingly endless red carpets and, of course, some of the most powerful new films to hit theaters.

From the Jennifer Lawrence-narrated documentary, A Beautiful Planet, to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s first-ever film collaboration, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, some of Hollywood’s biggest names stepped out to support their new ventures. Katie Holmes made her directorial debut at the All We Had premiere, and Game of Thrones’s Maisie Williams showed a totally different side in Biel’s new film.

