10 Stylish Moments from the 2008 Tribeca Red Carpet

Amid fans clamoring to take pictures and get autographs, Leighton Meester and the rest of the cast of Killer Movie debuted their slasher film. The Gossip Girl is one of the first to go-think Drew Barrymore in Scream-in the thriller, which follows a reality television crew stranded in a remote town with a killer on the lose. "We had this joke that it was like summer camp," Meester reminisced. "We had so much fun and we all got along really well!" More fun was to be had during the after-party at Marquee, where Meester was spotted cozying up with Gossip Girl co-star Sebastian Stan.