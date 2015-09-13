Inside InStyle and HFPA's Star-Studded Bash at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival 

The Toronto International Film Festival never fails to nab some of the buzziest films of the year, and last night’s InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual fete lured the best and brightest stars to celebrate at Yorkvile's luxe Windsor Arms Hotel. Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, Benicio Del Toro, Naomi Watts, Idris Elba, Dakota Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Rachel Weisz and Sarah Silverman were just some of the mega-watt celebs in attendance at the bash.

The bash, sponsored by Max Mara, gave the stars a chance to toast their achievements and reconnect with castmates in between hectic press days and premieres during the 10-day festival. Naomi Watts, dressed in a dazzling black and lime-green Fausto Puglisi dress, was eager to renuite with About Ray costars Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning. Her film fest highlight: “Being in a hotel room having room service with Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon; it was a pretty fine conversation and a lot of love,” she said. “It just felt really good to be working with such a good group of women.”

Tom Hiddleston, dapperly dressed in a blue Ralph Lauren three-piece suit and lavender dress shirt, was feeling the love for Toronto. “This is my third time [at the fest]. It’s a very passionate place and uniquely passionate about cinema,” said the Brit actor, who is already garnering Oscar buzz for his role as Hank Williams in I Saw The Light. “I shot Crimson Peak here last year with Guillermo Del Toro and lived here for four months. I love the city and have a huge affection for it.”

The night’s theme, “Crystal Reflections,” was brought to life by a sparkling display of Swarovski-crystal-encrusted spheres installed in the hotel’s courtyard, and acted as a virtual barometer of the bold-faced names in attendance–both at the party, and at the fest itself. “Toronto is the film festival that has that status of the elite films of the year that are to come,” said Elizabeth Olsen, who also stars in I Saw The Light. “When you have a movie here, you feel grateful for it, and you’ve nervous about it, and excited about it. To be included with other films by filmmakers you adore, is amazing."

