Toronto 2008 Red Carpet Report

Jessica Biel showed grace under pressure when she made her Toronto Film Festival debut. After hitting the red carpet for the premiere of Easy Virtue at the The Visa Screening Room, Biel swapped her snow white Giambattista Valli frock for a little black dress before dashing off the toast the film at hip spot Kultura. "That's the hardest part about coming to a festival with a film," the actress said of the frantic pace. "You never get to see any of the other movies!"