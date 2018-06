Exclusive! See the Biggest Stars of #TIFF15 Through the Eyes of InStyle’s Photographer Jens Langkjaer

Allen was moved by her role as the mother of Brie Larson's character in the film. "She has this deep abiding love for her daughter, and I think it's really fascinating how much people will relate to her as the grandmother," she said. After Larson's character and her son escape their captor, "The trauma, the loss, the damage to the family is astronomical—but they’re trying so hard to figure it out and to get through to the other side."