Go Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF 2016: InStyle + HFPA’s Star-Studded Annual Bash!

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to be the hot spot for some of the buzziest films of the year, and last night’s InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual fete (presented by Max Mara) lured some of that incredible talent in one space. A-listers, talented producers, and movie execs gathered to take a breather from the hectic TIFF schedule and to toast their achievements during an evening of indulgence at the Windsor Arms Hotel.

Stars including Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Ewan McGregor, and Uzo Aduba celebrated inside the gorgeous space, lit by a striking white orchid display suspended overhead in a starlit canopy. Guests dined on lobster cappucino in espresso cups (Jeffrey Tambor surprised everyone when he stole a tray from a waiter and took it upon himself to serve guests himself), tuna tartare, fries, and more as they sipped champagne and cocktails from one of several bars scattered throughout the space.

From Anne Hathaway arriving looking completely flawless after just putting her baby to bed, to Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber closing down the party and going straight for the candy bar (a definite highlight of the evening), see all the buzzy moments from inside the annual bash.

--With additional reporting by Ryan Porter and Jennifer Ferrise