Go Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF 2016: InStyle + HFPA's Star-Studded Annual Bash!

Todd Williamson/Getty
Kim Peiffer
Sep 11, 2016

The Toronto International Film Festival continues to be the hot spot for some of the buzziest films of the year, and last night’s InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual fete (presented by Max Mara) lured some of that incredible talent in one space. A-listers, talented producers, and movie execs gathered to take a breather from the hectic TIFF schedule and to toast their achievements during an evening of indulgence at the Windsor Arms Hotel.

Stars including Nicole Kidman, Naomi WattsAmy AdamsRooney MaraEwan McGregor, and Uzo Aduba celebrated inside the gorgeous space, lit by a striking white orchid display suspended overhead in a starlit canopy. Guests dined on lobster cappucino in espresso cups (Jeffrey Tambor surprised everyone when he stole a tray from a waiter and took it upon himself to serve guests himself), tuna tartare, fries, and more as they sipped champagne and cocktails from one of several bars scattered throughout the space. 

From Anne Hathaway arriving looking completely flawless after just putting her baby to bed, to Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber closing down the party and going straight for the candy bar (a definite highlight of the evening), see all the buzzy moments from inside the annual bash.  

--With additional reporting by Ryan Porter and Jennifer Ferrise 

1 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Anne Heche & Emily VanCamp

Anne Heche and Emily VanCamp hugged while celebrating being in Toronto. “I’m just happy to be here—it's my first time at TIFF," said VanCamp (in Lela Rose). “And I love a good jumpsuit. I feel really good in it tonight!"

2 of 15 George Pimental/Getty

Bryce Dallas Howard & Ruth Wilson 

Bryce Dallas Howard, in Victoria Beckham, spent the night catching up with former co-stars including Dakota Fanning (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) and her The Help co-star Octavia Spencer, and Ruth Wilson. “I’ve actually seen out of the corner of my eye so many friends and people I’ve worked with, people I love," said Howard. "The reality is it’s the best office party you can ever imagine. We all spend our professional lives together. And it’s wonderful to also have a chance to get dressed up because often times when you are on set it’s not like that.”

 

3 of 15 George Pimantel/Getty

Dev Patel & Armie Hammer

Patel spend time catching up with friends throughout the evening, including this candid moment with Hammer. 

4 of 15 George Pimantel/Getty

Shailene Woodley & Hailee Steinfeld 

After spending some time inquiring about the appetizers, Woodley sipped a glass of whiskey while catching up with Steinfeld. “To be in such incredible company, the all around vibe is so positive and supportive," Steinfeld told InStyle. "It’s amazing to be amongst your peers. Even though it’s big it feels like a community of people. It’s really intimate and special. Coming here you get to see everybody, your peers and your supporters, and it’s a great environment.”

5 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Pharrell Williams

In classic Pharrell style, the musician arrived casual in shorts, a t-shirt, and sneakers to combat the intense Toronto humidity that was in the air. 

6 of 15 George Pimentel/Getty

Amy Adams & Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson (in Naeem Khan), who turned 46 at the stroke of midnight, received birthday wishes from Amy Adams (in Max Mara) and spoke about choosing the perfect party dress. “It’s one of those outfits you put on, you zip it up, there’s no alterations, I’m wearing it!," she said of her ensemble. "For me it’s always the fit. It literally fits me like a glove.” As for how she was celebrating the rest of her birthday? “Continuing drinking,” she said with a laugh.

7 of 15 George Pimantel/Getty

Ruth Negga & Michael Shannon

Negga looked gorgeous in head-to-toe Prada. “I love the sparkles, and it’s a very lovely fit. I love vintage things and this has a very lovely vintage-y feel while being very modern at the same time,” she said. Meanwhile, Shannon also attracted some attention when he arrived in a festive Hawaiian shirt. 

 

8 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber 

The last to arrive? Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber, who rolled in fashionably late at 1:30 am. Watts made an entrance in a ethereal Chloe tiered dress. "I love it because it’s gorgeous and flowy and almost looks like it would float on it’s own.” Schreiber (in Brunello Cucinelli) made a beeline for the candy bar before leaving, making a bag of chocolate covered almonds from our candy bar.

 

9 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Anne Hathaway & Rooney Mara 

“I feel like Katherine Hepburn blessed this dress, and that’s always a good feeling,” Hathaway said of her Gabriela Hearst frock, a look she threw on after putting her baby to bed for the night. Mara was also feeling the vibe with her sartorial choice. "I love the red color and it's really comfortable too."

10 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Shailene Woodley and Dev Patel 

Woodley and Patel spent some time catching up as they goofed around in the back bar. 

11 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Evan Rachel Wood and Nicole Kidman 

“They let me design a shoe. It was very exciting," Wood (in a Gucci suit and teal Jimmy Choo shoes) told InStyle as she posed with Kidman (in Nina Ricci). "They’ve got the E.R.W. [initials] on the bottom." After bumping into Kidman, Wood spent the night reconnecting with many people from her past. “I’m excited to see old friends. Every time I come to this party I feel like it’s like a high school reunion. I run into everyone I've ever met!”

12 of 15 George Pimentel/Getty

Ewan McGregor and Dakota Fanning

Fanning, posing with McGregor turned heads in a fiery red Cinq a Sept dress, and Louis Vuitton shoes and purse. “It felt right. I’ve been wearing a lot of colors lately so I thought I would keep it up." 

13 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Jennifer Connolly and Jeffrey Tambor

Connolly and Tamblor were easily the most entertaining of the night. Connolly, in Louis Vuitton, chatted for over an hour with Tambor in the back before moving to the door, where she was greeting guests as they came in. "Welcome to the party!" she was shouting with a smile as she took selfies with guests. Meanwhile, across the doorway, Tambor grabbed a tray of appetizers from the waiter and started serving hungry party-goers himself. 

 

14 of 15 Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning 

“It’s my first time so I am super excited! I’ve been to Toronto a lot but I don’t think my trips always fell around the time of this party, so I’m really looking forward to it,” she said. 

 

15 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Naomie Harris and Rebecca Hall

Harris and Hall both looked radiant as they mingled with one another for awhile. 

