See All the Stars at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off this year with the premiere of The Magnificent Seven, a remake of the classic old Western film starring Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Denzel Washington. As the film festival continues, the premieres and screenings will keep coming, including long anticipated films like Snowden, starring Joseph-Gordon Levitt and Shailene Woodley; La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling; Birth of a Nation, starring Nate Parker and Armie Hammer; and Jackie, starring Natalie Portman.

TIFF has hosted many movies that have gone on to be nominated for (and win!) critically acclaimed awards, including the coveted Oscar. Room, Spotlight, Black Swan, Slumdog Millionaire, and so many more notable flicks got their start at the popular film festival. You can bet that many of the movies premiering this year will keep popping up at various shows throughout the awards season.

RELATED: See the Best Looks from the 2016 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

With every movie premiere comes a red carpet, and we have all the best looks rounded up right here. Browse through to see your favorite stars dressed in their finest at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.