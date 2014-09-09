Exclusive! See the Biggest Stars of #TIFF14 Through the Eyes of InStyle’s Photographer Jerome Corpuz

Salma Hayek of Khalil Gibran's 'The Prophet'
FELICITY JONES AND EDDIE REDMAYNE OF ‘THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING’
Jake Gyllenhaal of 'Nightcrawler'
Rene Russo of ‘Nightcrawler’
Naomi Watts and Melissa McCarthy of 'St. Vincent'
Chris Evans of 'Before We Go'
Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, and Anthony Mackie of ‘Shelter’
Anthony Mackie of 'Shelter’ and 'Black and White'
Chloe Moretz of 'Laggies,' 'The Equalizer,' Clouds of Sils Maria,' and 'Tales of Princess Kaguya'
SAM ROCKWELL AND DIRECTOR LYNN SHELTON OF ‘LAGGIES’
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY OF ‘THE IMITATION GAME’ AND ‘LAGGIES’
Allen Leech of ‘The Imitation Game’
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH OF ‘THE IMITATION GAME’
ANNA KENDRICK OF ‘CAKE’ AND ‘THE LAST FIVE YEARS’
Jeremy Jordan of ‘The Last Five Years’
Kate Beckinsale of 'Face of an Angel'
Greta Gerwig of 'The Humbling' and 'Eden'
Michael Douglas of 'The Reach'
Jeremy Irvine of 'The Reach'
KATE BOSWORTH OF ‘STILL ALICE’
ROSE BYRNE OF ‘ADULT BEGINNERS’
BOBBY CANNAVALE OF ‘ADULT BEGINNERS’
Jon Stewart of ‘Rosewater’
GAEL GARCIA BERNAL OF ‘ROSEWATER’
JESSICA CHASTAIN OF ‘MISS JULIE’
JUSTIN LONG OF ‘TUSK’
Haley Joel Osment, Genesis Rodriguez, and Justin Long of ‘Tusk’
Gemma Arterton of 'Gemma Bovary'
Adam Driver of ‘Hungry Hearts,’ ‘This is Where I Leave You,’ and ‘While We’re Young’
Corey Stoll of ‘This is Where I Leave You’ and ‘The Good Lie’
Kathryn Hahn, Ben Schwartz, Connie Britton, and Abigail Spencer of 'This is Where I Leave You'
CONNIE BRITTON OF ‘THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU’
MILES TELLER AND J.K. SIMMONS OF ‘WHIPLASH’
ETHAN HAWKE OF ‘GOOD KILL’
Jake Abel of 'Love & Mercy' and 'Good Kill'
Paul Dano, John Cusack, and Elizabeth Banks of 'Love & Mercy'
ELIZABETH BANKS OF ‘LOVE & MERCY’
NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU OF ‘A SECOND CHANCE’
DAX SHEPARD, VINCENT D’ONOFRIO, VERA FARMIGA, AND JEREMY STRONG OF ‘THE JUDGE’
NOOMI RAPACE OF ‘THE DROP’
ANDREW GARFIELD, MICHAEL SHANNON, AND NOAH LOMAX OF ‘99 HOMES’
SIR BEN KINGSLEY OF ‘LEARNING TO DRIVE’
MUNA OTARU, BRIT MARLING, AND HAILEE STEINFELD OF ‘THE KEEPING ROOM’
Sam Claflin of 'The Riot Club'
Holliday Grainger of ‘The Riot Club’
DOUGLAS BOOTH OF ‘THE RIOT CLUB’
Max Irons of ‘The Riot Club’
MAIKA MONROE OF ‘IT FOLLOWS’
SCOTT SPEEDMAN AND PATRICIA CLARKSON OF ‘OCTOBER GALE’
Ben Schnetzer of ‘Pride’
THE CAST OF ‘PRIDE’
Gugu Mbatha-Raw of ‘Beyond the Lights’
Nate Parker of ‘Beyond the Lights’
LUKE HEMSWORTH AND TERESA PALMER OF ‘KILL ME THREE TIMES’
JOSH CHARLES OF ‘BIRD PEOPLE’
JANE LEVY OF ‘BANG BANG BABY’
ASA BUTTERFIRLD OF ‘X+Y’
SUYA CHANG OF ‘REVENGE OF THE GREEN DRAGONS’
ALEX RUSSELL OF ‘CUT SNAKE’
XAVIER DOLAN OF ‘ELEPHANT SONG’ AND ‘MOMMY’
