Even with the non-stop whirl of press conferences, premieres and parties, the stars at the 2008 Toronto Film Festival are taking time out to stop by the ONEXONE portrait studio, hosted by InStyle.com and Diesel. Shot by renowned photographer Raphael Mazzucco, each portrait will be auctioned off to support ONEXONE, an organization-which counts Matt Damon and Wyclef Jean among its ambassadors-that funds programs to improve the quality of life for children around the world. "All of the celebrities have come in with such a positive vibe and enthusiasm," says Mazzucco. "They're here to do their part."



JESSICA BIEL, Easy Virtue