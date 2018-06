The "One Last Shot" Project from Toronto 2008

In 2000, celebrity photographer Henny Garfunkel began taking Polaroids of her famous subjects at film festivals around the world. Since then, Garfunkel has collected signed snaps of some of Hollywood's biggest stars. The photographer's work is currently on display at the Walter Reade Theater's Frieda and Roy Furman Gallery as part of the New York Film Festival.



"I shot Jennifer and Catherine at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, where they were promoting Friends With Money," says Garfunkel. "Since photo shoots are usually very controlled, I started taking these Polaroids as a way for my subjects to have a little fun."