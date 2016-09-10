Pregnant Olivia Wilde Glows in Low-Cut Black Gown at TIFF Premiere

Olivia Wilde's growing baby bump certainly isn't hindering her style. In fact, it might be elevating it! The 32-year-old actress, who is currently pregnant with her second child, walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival last night, and she was simply glowing in her gorgeous black gown.

Wilde was at TIFF with long-time fiancé Jason Sudeikis, who stars in the new sci-fi action movie Colossal. The couple walked the red carpet together at the film's premiere, and Wilde chose to wear a simple, yet glamorous, long-sleeve black gown with a low-cut square neckline. She wore a floral pendant and dangling earring with the dress, and she styled her long brown hair naturally. Sudeikis, on the other hand, wore a sharp navy blue suit with a white shirt and maroon tie. He pulled the look together with white-and-maroon Nike sneakers.

Wilde shared a few pictures from the night on Instagram, and she wrote the sweetest caption praising her hubby-to-be: "So tonight I got to see a GREAT, weird, hilarious, and twisted movie that happens to star the love of my life. So proud of him, @annehathaway, the brilliant director, Nacho Vigalondo, and everyone from team COLOSSAL. PS. Big thanks to my body for not going into labor tonight. 'Ppreciate it."

She also made sure to thank "the lovely people who made this (extremely) knocked up mama feel great."

A billion thank yous to the lovely people who made this (extremely) knocked up mama feel great tonight. @gretaconstantine @melaniemakeup @karlawelchstylist @blakeerik 🙏 A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

From the sound of it, this may be Wilde's last red carpet appearance before she welcomes her new bundle of joy into the world!