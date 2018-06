Oh, Canada! Our Favorite Canadian Stars in Celebration of the 2008 Toronto Film Fest

Self-proclaimed chocolate lover Sarah Chalke was born in Ottawa, Ontario and is best known for her eccentric character, Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs. "One of the reasons I wanted to be an actress was because I wanted to play Eponine in Les Miserables. Then I figured out I couldn't sing," Chalke has said. She made it into the showbiz anyway when she got her big break and took over the role of Becky on Roseanne in the 90's. Chalke is engaged to a fellow Canadian, Jamie Afifi.