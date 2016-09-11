Nicole Kidman Dazzles at TIFF in an Embroidered Velvet Gown

Nicole Kidman shines like a star in the sky, and that was the motif of her latest look at the Toronto International Film Festival. The 49-year-old actress attended the event yesterday wearing a dazzling velvet gown, and she looked as svelte and poised as ever.

Kidman, who's currently filming her role in the upcoming movie The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, took some time out of her busy schedule to attend TIFF. Yesterday, she stopped by Variety Studio to talk with her Lion cast mates, including actor Dev Patel, director Garth Davis, and actress Rooney Mara.

For the sit-down, Kidman wore a knee-length dark blue velvet dress that was embroidered with a gold star motif. She complemented the outfit with gold earrings and a matching watch, and she wore her strawberry blonde hair down around her shoulders. The actress pulled the whole look together with light makeup and a peach lip color.

Stars of the new film "Lion"--Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman-- pose with director Garth Davis on Saturday at the Variety Studio in Toronto presented by @airbnb (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Rex/Shutterstock) A photo posted by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 10, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts are #BFFGoals at InStyle's TIFF Studio

During her time at TIFF, Kidman also got the chance to catch up with her close friend Naomi Watts. All in all, it seems like she's have a wonderful weekend.