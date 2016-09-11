Lupita Nyong'o Stuns in a Bold and Beautiful Look at TIFF     

Lupita Nyong'o stole the spotlight on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet yesterday. Her bright yellow-and-blue gown was simply stunning (and dare we say, regal) as she attended the premiere of her new movie, Queen of Katwe.

The 33-year-old actress wore a strapless yellow House of Herrera dress, decorated with bold blue flowers. She paired the gorgeous number with a matching blue head wrap for a simply breath-taking look. As if that wasn't enough to turn heads, Nyong'o finished off her look with several shimmering pieces of jewelry from Tiffany & Co., including tanzanite and diamond earrings and a sapphire and diamond ring—wowza! For her makeup, she went with a bit of understated eyeliner and a red lip.

The Queen of Katwe star shared a photo of her ensemble on Instagram, noting how happy she was to be back at TIFF: "It's wonderful to be back, #TIFF! @QueenOfKatweMovie premiere in @houseofherrera and @tiffanyandco"

If you want a closer peek at that amazing dress, you're in luck. The House of Herrera shared a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate gown, and it's even more stunning up close!

#insidetheatelier. Dress with a star quality @micaelaerlanger A photo posted by Carolina Herrera (@houseofherrera) on Sep 10, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

Now that's how you make an entrance.