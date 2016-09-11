See Candid Photos from Inside Instyle's TIFF Party, All Shot with an iPhone 7

Last night’s InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual fête lured an amazing list of Hollywood talent, award-winning producers, and movie execs in one space. They clinked glasses of champagne and caught up after a hectic weekend of movie premieres, interviews, and press appearances. In other words, they were all ready to partay. And that they did.

Stars including Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Jennifer Connolly, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Ewan McGregor and Uzo Aduba celebrated inside the gorgeous space, lit by a striking white orchid display suspended overhead in a starlit canopy.

To capture every candid moment, we invited a special guest inside the evening--the brand new iPhone 7, which boasts a re-engineered camera with optical image stabilization, a six-element lens (ideal for dimly lit spaces) and a wide color capture. In the photos below, photographer Matt Barnes used the camera to get those fly on the wall moments from inside the fête, exclusively for InStyle.

