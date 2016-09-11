Toronto International Film Festival 2016: See Exclusive Portraits of the Hottest Stars 

The Toronto International Film Festival 2016 is coming to a close and this year, there has been no shortage of phenomenal films or incredible talent, both seasoned veterans and buzzed-about up-and-comers. In between red carpet appearances, film premieres and interviews, the stars made sure to stop at InStyle's pop-up portrait studio this year, where the fun really begins.

Naomi Watts bumped into bestie Nicole Kidman and a selfie moment ensued, editors' jaws dropped as Lupita Nyong'o dazzled in a gorgeous Valentino number for our cameras, and Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis cracked up the entire studio when they began swapping most embarrassing parenting moments with one another. We celebrated Taraji P. Henson's birthday right in our studio (cake and all!), and so much more.

Photographer Matthew Brooks captured all the breathtaking moments, and we’re bringing them straight to you. Check out all the stars at this year’s Toronto Film Festival in our exclusive portrait gallery below.

Lupita Nyong'o of Queen of Katwe 

Nyong'o's unfamiliarity with playing the mother figure didn't stop her from taking on this role. "I just knew at ten pages into the script that this was something special and that a story like this, an inspiring story from a part of the world that we don’t often see, and that at the core of it is a true story about a young girl that against all odds achieves a dream of hers," she said. 

Michael Fassbender of Trespass Against Us 

Fassbender has learned to internalize his character before stepping onto set. "It's always nice to walk in the shoes, particularly the shoes that the character wears, for sure that gives me that extra sort of feeling of being in their skin. And then it’s just really working with the script, that’s the main sort of basis of the work that I do in preparation to being on set. It's just spending so much time with the character by myself and the script, re-reading the script and I don’t know something happens in terms of it just sort of seeping into the bones." 

Dakota Fanning of American Pastoral 

Dakota Fanning and her on-screen father and off-screen director, Ewan McGregor, collobrated in preparation for shooting this drama. "Ewan and I went to each location before any scene that I had and blocked it out so we weren’t coming in not knowing what it was going to look like," she said. "That really helped me too because once you know the sort of physicality of the space it’s much easier to let that go and just figure out what works best for the scene or for the character. I really liked that."

Sandra Oh & Anne Heche of The Catfight 

Oh and Heche play two bitter frenemies from college who couldn't keep their claws to themselves when reunited in this action comedy. "They are not friends and that’s clear. We shot that first scene and it was the first thing that we shot together and it was really electric because it was the first scene we shot and we did not get along but in a kind of allegorical way," Oh said. But their rivalry represents more. "The symbols of maternal grief turned into rage and that is unstoppable, and as a woman you feel all the time that you cannot express your rage unless you go to a kick-boxing class."

Anne Hathaway & Jason Sudekis of Colossal 

Anne Hathaway plays the heroine and Jason Sudekis is her childhood friend in this crazy monster thriller movie. "Jason’s great, he’s super smart and always on it," Hathaway says about her co-star. "Sometimes I’ll be thinking about the next part of the conversation and he just says something so funny that it stops me dead in my tracks and I can’t," she laughs. "I absolutely lose it."

 

Ruth Negga of Loving 

Negga and her on-screen husband, Joel Edgerton, shine light on the issues of interracial marriage in the 1960s in this film (which is building quite some Oscar buzz). "It was quite shocking to me that for a couple who had such a huge impact on American legal history that they weren’t sort of in the front of our consciousness," Negga told InStyle. "I just thought this is such a huge opportunity to celebrate this couple, who were very poor, relatively uneducated but very articulate and intelligent, who, really, were incredibly brave in taking on the might of the American justice system."

Joel Edgerton of Loving 

The star plays the husband of an interacial couple (his wife is played by Ruth Negga) who are sentenced to prison in Virginia in 1958 for getting married.

Haley Bennett of Magnificent 7 

Bennett has no problem being the leading lady of Magnificent 7 alongside her famous male counterparts, Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. "It was an intimidating situation because you’ve got Denzel and all of these movie stars and it was like a testosterone tidal wave," she said. "I was just trying to stand and not get plummeted by the testosterone tidal wave." But Bennett appreciated her experience filming with the cast. "It was a very humbling experience, just the heat and all of the elements and trying to stay alive on the horse, so there were a lot of different challenges but we all came together and it was a really light feeling on set."

Teresa Palmer of Message From the King 

Palmer embodies the persistence of a tough mother who won't let hardships get in her way of raising her daughter. "I think it captures the spirit of a certain sentiment in LA, especially in those darker places, of an energy of crushed dreams and she certainly is a woman who came to LA thinking she was going to have a particular life and then fell into this really unhealthy lifestyle." 

Brie Larson of Free Fire 

"What originally attracted me to [the role] was that it has two things that I love: It has something that is immediately captivating and keeps you on the edge of your seat, and then when you leave the theatre you realize it was about something more than that. I love films that make you laugh but then have a deeper message than that because I do think we can get through a lot through laughter; the idea that there’s all of these men and representations of masculinity and only one woman and she’s the one who’s trying her best to keep this all together."

Michael Fassbender and Lyndsey Marshal from Trespass Against Us

"There’s something quite attractive and alluring to the way that they live their lives," Fassbender said of his character, who tries to find a way to escape the criminal ways of his outlaw family in this British crime drama. Co-star Marshal agrees. "The fearlessness that they’re a very vilified community and what that brings out is anarchy and rebellion, which I just thought to be liberating and exciting," she said. 

Isabelle Huppert of Elle

The French film star plays a successful CEO of a video game company who tries to learn the identity of the man who raped her in this thriller.

Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, and Dev Patel of the Lion 

"It’s been one of the most nourishing experiences I’ve had on a film set working with these guys," said Patel about his castmates Mara and Kidman. "Going to India I always love because there’s just so many people on set and the energy is beautiful and then for that to be matched in Australia was very special."

The Cast of Free Fire 

The action thriller stars Oscar-winner Larson, alongside Sharlto Copley, Sam Riley, Noah Taylor, Babou Ceesay, Enzo Cilenti, Michael Smiley, and is directed by Ben Wheatley. 

The cast of Mascots

The Cast of American Pastoral

The cast of Birth of a Nation

Natalie Portman & Lily-Rose Depp of Planetarium

The duo star together as sisters in this buzzy film about siblings in pre-WWII France who believe they can communicate with the dead.

Cast of Denial

Cast of American Honey

Lily-Rose Depp of Planetarium

Taraji P. Henson of Hidden Figures

Oscar Isaac of The Promise

Riley Keough of American Honey

Olivia Cooke of Katie Says Goodbye and Limehouse Golem

Amy Adams of Nocturnal Animals

Cast of The Promise

Maria Bello of The Journey is the Destination

Holly Hunter of Strange Weather

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling of La La Land

Jeffrey Tambor of Transparent

Cast of Transparent

Ruth Wilson of I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House

Naomi Watts of The Bleeder

Liev Schreiber of The Bleeder

Naomie Harris of Moonlight

Elisabeth Moss of The Bleeder

Hailee Steinfeld of The Edge of Seventeen

Bel Powley of Carrie Pilby

Gemma Arterton of Their Finest

John Legend of La La Land

Gerard Butler of The Headhunter's Calling

Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Black Mirror

Cast of La La Land

Bryce Dallas Howard of Black Mirror

Cast of Nocturnal Animals

Michelle Williams of Manchester By The Sea

Michael Shannon of Nocturnal Animals

Cast of Black Mirror

Cast of Bleed for This

Cast of Their Finest

