Toronto International Film Festival 2016: See Exclusive Portraits of the Hottest Stars 

The Toronto International Film Festival 2016 is coming to a close and this year, there has been no shortage of phenomenal films or incredible talent, both seasoned veterans and buzzed-about up-and-comers. In between red carpet appearances, film premieres and interviews, the stars made sure to stop at InStyle's pop-up portrait studio this year, where the fun really begins.

Naomi Watts bumped into bestie Nicole Kidman and a selfie moment ensued, editors' jaws dropped as Lupita Nyong'o dazzled in a gorgeous Valentino number for our cameras, and Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis cracked up the entire studio when they began swapping most embarrassing parenting moments with one another. We celebrated Taraji P. Henson's birthday right in our studio (cake and all!), and so much more.

RELATED: 10 Films We're Excited to See at the Toronto International Film Festival

Photographer Matthew Brooks captured all the breathtaking moments, and we’re bringing them straight to you. Check out all the stars at this year’s Toronto Film Festival in our exclusive portrait gallery below.

See more exclusive portraits and learn more about the biggest stars of the Toronto International Film Festival in the gallery.

--With additional reporting by Angela Salazar and Jennifer Ferrise