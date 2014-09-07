Go Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF: InStyle + HFPA’s Star-Studded Annual Bash!

When even celebs are in awe of the mega-watt glow of the star power in the room, you know it’s a good party! Such was the case at the hottest ticket in town, the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual bash last night, held during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Windsor Arms Hotel. Heavyweight talent including Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, Nicola Peltz, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Felicity Jones, Keira Knightley, Ben Stiller, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Benedict Cumberbatch along with many more flooded the stately space to fete their films premiering over the 10-day fest.

"There are so many incredible people here tonight—it’s overwhelming," Hailee Steinfeld remarked. The Keeping Room star was dressed in a fetching lemon-yellow Gucci shirtdress and rainbow-hued Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels. "InStyle knows how to throw a party!"

To top off the A-list scene was memorable decor to match: a breathtaking canopy of dragonwood branches adorned with thousands of pink and magenta orchid and 60 teardrop votives suspended from the interior—a fine nod to the shining stars in the midst. For many, the night was the perfect time to celebrate friends old and new, and even, in the case of The Humbling star Greta Gerwig, partake in a bit of harmless fangirl-ing. "What I like best about film festivals is that it’s a bunch of different kinds of film people all thrown together," said Gerwig. "I got to meet Benedict Cumberbatch. I have such a crush on him—it’s so embarrassing!" We can relate!

