Go Inside the Hottest Party of #TIFF: InStyle + HFPA’s Star-Studded Annual Bash!

Kelsey Glein
Sep 07, 2014 @ 12:46 pm

When even celebs are in awe of the mega-watt glow of the star power in the room, you know it’s a good party! Such was the case at the hottest ticket in town, the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual bash last night, held during the Toronto International Film Festival at the Windsor Arms Hotel. Heavyweight talent including Channing TatumSalma HayekNaomi Watts, Nicola Peltz, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Felicity JonesKeira Knightley, Ben Stiller, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Benedict Cumberbatch along with many more flooded the stately space to fete their films premiering over the 10-day fest.

"There are so many incredible people here tonight—it’s overwhelming," Hailee Steinfeld remarked. The Keeping Room star was dressed in a fetching lemon-yellow Gucci shirtdress and rainbow-hued Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels. "InStyle knows how to throw a party!"

To top off the A-list scene was memorable decor to match: a breathtaking canopy of dragonwood branches adorned with thousands of pink and magenta orchid and 60 teardrop votives suspended from the interior—a fine nod to the shining stars in the midst. For many, the night was the perfect time to celebrate friends old and new, and even, in the case of The Humbling star Greta Gerwig, partake in a bit of harmless fangirl-ing. "What I like best about film festivals is that it’s a bunch of different kinds of film people all thrown together," said Gerwig. "I got to meet Benedict Cumberbatch. I have such a crush on him—it’s so embarrassing!" We can relate!

Keira Knightley and Benedict Cumberbatch

A crowd gathered outside the Windsor Arms Hotel to catch a glimpse of the stars at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual celebration of the Toronto International Film Festival. And it was worth the wait! Knightley and Cumberbatch were just two of the major names to hit the bash. "I just got here this afternoon," Cumberbatch tells InStyle. "I’ll make a short dash, say hello to a few friends, and then its off to bed! I’ve got a full three days ahead."
Hailee Steinfeld and Mark Ruffalo

"There’s so many incredible people here tonight—it’s overwhelming," said Steinfeld, dressed in a yellow Gucci shirtdress. "InStyle knows how to throw a party!"
Naomi Watts and Jake Gyllenhaal

Gyllenhaal was one of the first stars to arrive at the event, but before making his way in spent time outside posing with his adoring fans. He later caught up with pal Watts, as well as Ben Stiller and Jon Stewart, inside the star-studded event.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

It was a Marvel moment! Evans (Captain America) and Downey Jr. (Iron Man)—in a floral-print Dior suit—met up for a little chat and chat.
Jessica Chastain and Zoe Kazan

"My party gameplan is to maybe have one drink—no more. And go to bed early," Kazan said. "I'm looking forward to seeing so many great films at the festival!"
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

"What I like best about film festivals is that it’s a bunch of different kinds of film people all thrown together," said Gerwig. "I got to meet Benedict Cumberbatch. I have such a crush on him—it’s so embarrassing!"

