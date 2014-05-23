Exclusive Cannes Diary: Go Behind the Scenes with Jess Weixler at the Film Festival

How does one get ready for her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France? Up-and-coming style star Jess Weixler showed us every step of her way, including where she went and how she got there (think: Chanel-hosted dinner parties and yacht rides to brunch).

Weixler made all the big stops in Cannes, including the iconic red carpet, the amfAR Gala, and the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—all the while exclusively documenting her lavish travels for InStyle.com. And Weixler's fashion choices were just as glamorous. With help from expert stylist Annie Ladino, Jess wore gorgeous gowns by Armani Privé to the premiere of Foxcatcher and Martin Grant to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. From movie premieres to yacht rides with Jessica Chastain (who was once her roommate at Juilliard), Wexiler's first trip to the Cannes Film Festival was one to remember. When asked about her stay along the French Riviera, Weixler said it best herself: "Pinch me."

