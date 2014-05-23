Exclusive Cannes Diary: Go Behind the Scenes with Jess Weixler at the Film Festival

Courtesy of Jess Weixler
Alexandra DeRosa
May 23, 2014 @ 2:50 pm

How does one get ready for her first trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France? Up-and-coming style star Jess Weixler showed us every step of her way, including where she went and how she got there (think: Chanel-hosted dinner parties and yacht rides to brunch).

Weixler made all the big stops in Cannes, including the iconic red carpet, the amfAR Gala, and the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—all the while exclusively documenting her lavish travels for InStyle.com. And Weixler's fashion choices were just as glamorous. With help from expert stylist Annie Ladino, Jess wore gorgeous gowns by Armani Privé to the premiere of Foxcatcher and Martin Grant to the premiere of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. From movie premieres to yacht rides with Jessica Chastain (who was once her roommate at Juilliard), Wexiler's first trip to the Cannes Film Festival was one to remember. When asked about her stay along the French Riviera, Weixler said it best herself: "Pinch me."

Click through the gallery to experience Cannes through the eyes of Jess Weixler.

1 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Flowers from Martin Grant

“These are amazing flowers sent from Martin Grant for wearing their dress to the The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby premiere; they smell like heaven! I loved wearing that dress. Classic amp edgy," Weixler says.
2 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

On The Legendary Red Carpet

At The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby premiere in a Martin Grant gown (left).
“This is the first moment we stepped out onto the red carpet. There are so many flashes you almost go blind. Completely surreal. Loving what I was wearing certainly helped me feel confident enough to keep walking all the way up those stairs.”

At the Foxcatcher premiere in an Armani Prive gown (right).
“I felt more grounded the second time around. It was actually more fun because it was less shocking. I went first and then waited for Jessica Chastain at the top of the stairs as she did the carpet in her purple Elie Saab dress below.”
3 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Weixler's Updo for the Foxcatcher Premiere

“Renato Campora did this incredible hair and my nail polish is Rimmel London, soft violet 457.”

Earrings: Van Cleef amp Arpels
4 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Shoes, Flowers, and Bags, Oh My!

“Undeniable addiction. These are three things you can just never get enough of. I don't think we can ever really say to ourselves ‘oh, I have plenty of shoes, flowers, and bags in my life, I'm set.’ Nope, every pair, blossom, and clutch puts a big smile on my face.”
5 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Weixler's Breakfast of Choice

"Green tea and oranges. They kept me alive. It's a lot of late nights and early mornings. Hello, caffeine and vitamin C.”

Shoe: Chelsea Paris
6 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Off to see the French Canadian film MOMMY

“Did I mention the director of Mommy is brilliant and only 25 years old? It's incredibly exciting filmmaking and moved me deeply. I look forward to following, the director, Xavier Dolan through the years.”

Dress: Cynthia Rowley
Bag: MZ Wallace
Shoe: Stuart Weitzman
7 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

It's A Wrap!

“This is a pic of how happy I am to I drop to the floor as soon as I get in the room after walking around all day.”
8 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

At a Chanel-hosted Dinner

“I was listening to a jazz singer perform at Karl Lagerfeld’s table.”

Dress: Chanel
Earrings: Jacob amp Co.
Bracelet: Eddie Borgo
Hair by Christian Wood
9 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Weixler and Jessica Chastain at the Eleanor Rigby Photocall

“Jessica and I have been best friends since we were roommates at Juilliard, so it’s incredibly special to be here with her as we play sisters in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. The love and support we have had for each other over the years means the world.”

Dress: Honor
10 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

On the Yacht

“This is just a ‘when in Cannes’ moment, it's not every day you take a speed boat, called a Tender, to a brunch. Pinch me.”

Sunglasses: Moncler
11 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

Ready to go!

Off to the amfAR Gala (left).
“The detail at the top of this beautiful Honor dress felt so woodland-fairy."

Dress: Honor
Jewelry: Van Cleef amp Arpels

Yacht-ready (right)
“This was my ‘going on a yacht’ outfit.” Romper: Diane von Furstenberg

12 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

An Up-Close Look At The Jewels Weixler's Wore to the amFAR Gala

“We decided to stick with the flowers when it came to jewels. Van Cleef amp Arpels had this matching ring and earring that felt perfect, especially because the neck was high with detail so it felt better to have round earrings instead of ones that dangled."
13 of 13 Courtesy of Jess Wexlier

At the amfAR Gala

"Finding a cure for AIDS is a cause that lives very close to my heart. I'm so thrilled they raised millions of dollars for research at the auction... You also can only imagine how many diamonds were in that room with bidders like that. If I was to say they ‘sparkled’ that would be an understatement."

