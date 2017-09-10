These Celebrities Either Love or Hate Spanx and Guys, We Get It 

Michael Tran/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Sep 10, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Would you ever dare to ask a lady what’s beneath her dress? We did—and the results are hilarious.

Hear us out: Hollywood sirens never manage to make a Prada/Valentino/Armani/Monse gown look like a million bucks on the red carpet, but how? Other than naturally good looks, confidence, and a legendary hair and makeup team, the reason may very well be simple: Spanx!

The shapewear essential, as any top stylist would tell you, are often a must, even for some gentleman (yep) looking to hit the party scene. So at the 2017 InStyle + Hollywood Foreign Press Association party at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night inside the city’s Windsor Arms Hotel, we couldn’t help but ask, “Are you wearing Spanx?”

Selma Blair was unafraid of tackling the question, giving us a super straight-forward answer after describing her Bottega Venetta two-piece. “Spanx? No! I would, I just don’t go out enough,” she said. “I’m a very free-spirited person normally. No, I would.”

Same, girl.

Scroll down for unexpected answers from your favorite stars.

1 of 6 George Pimentel/Getty

Margot Robbie

“Am I wearing Spanx? I’m not, no! I don’t. Just cause I get, like, really frustrated, too confirming. And on that note!”

2 of 6 J. Merritt/Getty

Ruth Wilson

“I’m not wearing Spanx. I often do wear Spanx for an event but not tonight, don’t need to. I often have to, but with this outfit I didn’t have to. No Spanx needed. Sometimes I like being held in, I like feeling cozy inside something. But when you take them off, you’ve got major marks on your body. It’s slightly punishing, damaging.”

3 of 6 Michael Tran/Getty

Evan Rachel Wood

“I’m not! I don’t. I’m not against them, whatever makes you feel comfy. Some dresses are freakin’ tight!”

4 of 6 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sarah Gadon

“Yeah! Are you kidding me? Of course. I’d wear two if I could. I also ate dinner, so that’s a plus, too. I went to Brothers, which is an incredible place around the corner.”

5 of 6 JB Lacroix/Getty

Katharine McNamara

“I am not! The only time I do is if I’m wearing a dress that can fly up very easily, then there’s something underneath it. You want that Marilyn Monroe shot, but you don’t want the alternative Marilyn Monroe shot if I could put it delicately.”

6 of 6 Walter McBride/WireImage

Laurie Metcalf 

“No! No. Would I? I would, but no, I don’t.”

