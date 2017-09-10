These Celebrities Either Love or Hate Spanx and Guys, We Get It 

Would you ever dare to ask a lady what’s beneath her dress? We did—and the results are hilarious.

Hear us out: Hollywood sirens never manage to make a Prada/Valentino/Armani/Monse gown look like a million bucks on the red carpet, but how? Other than naturally good looks, confidence, and a legendary hair and makeup team, the reason may very well be simple: Spanx!

The shapewear essential, as any top stylist would tell you, are often a must, even for some gentleman (yep) looking to hit the party scene. So at the 2017 InStyle + Hollywood Foreign Press Association party at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night inside the city’s Windsor Arms Hotel, we couldn’t help but ask, “Are you wearing Spanx?”

Selma Blair was unafraid of tackling the question, giving us a super straight-forward answer after describing her Bottega Venetta two-piece. “Spanx? No! I would, I just don’t go out enough,” she said. “I’m a very free-spirited person normally. No, I would.”

Same, girl.

