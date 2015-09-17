See Which Stars Spotlighted Valentino at #TIFF15

Jason Merritt/Getty Images (2), Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 17, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

For every film festival, there is one fashion brand that breaks away from the pack and dresses the most stars in a short period of time. It's different every year, as it depends on the actresses and actors in the films and their personal styles. As it turns out, Valentino had a lot of fans at the Toronto International Film Festival this time around, as the celebrities couldn't stop wearing designs by the Italian label's talented designer duo of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Kiernan Shipka wore a tie-neck lace dress by the design house to do press for her film February, while Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, and Kate Mara all chose to wear the Big V for their premieres. Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe picked a short floral dress to support her hubby's premiere of The Danish Girl, as both of them are huge fans of the label. However, no one supported the brand more than Rachel Weisz, who wore Valentino day to night to promote her film Youth, both doing press during the day and to the premiere itself. 

Congrats, Valentino. The Italians dominated Canada this week. See the biggest and best looks below.

PHOTOS: See the Biggest Stars of #TIFF15 Through the Eyes of InStyle’s Photographer Jens Langkjaer

1 of 7 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams at the premiere of Spotlight on September 14, 2015.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julianne Moore at the premiere of Maggie's Plan on September 12, 2015.

3 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Mara at the premiere of The Martian on September 11, 2015.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe (with husband Eddie Redmayne) at the premiere of The Danish Girl on September 12, 2015.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Variety/REX Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz at the Variety Fandango studio on September 12, 2015.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz at the premiere of Youth on September 12, 2015.

Advertisement
7 of 7 JENS LANGKJAER FOR LGA MANAGEMENT

Kiernan Shipka in InStyle's pop-up portrait studio on September 12, 2015.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!