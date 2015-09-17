See Which Stars Spotlighted Valentino at #TIFF15

For every film festival, there is one fashion brand that breaks away from the pack and dresses the most stars in a short period of time. It's different every year, as it depends on the actresses and actors in the films and their personal styles. As it turns out, Valentino had a lot of fans at the Toronto International Film Festival this time around, as the celebrities couldn't stop wearing designs by the Italian label's talented designer duo of Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Kiernan Shipka wore a tie-neck lace dress by the design house to do press for her film February, while Rachel McAdams, Julianne Moore, and Kate Mara all chose to wear the Big V for their premieres. Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe picked a short floral dress to support her hubby's premiere of The Danish Girl, as both of them are huge fans of the label. However, no one supported the brand more than Rachel Weisz, who wore Valentino day to night to promote her film Youth, both doing press during the day and to the premiere itself.

Congrats, Valentino. The Italians dominated Canada this week. See the biggest and best looks below.

PHOTOS: See the Biggest Stars of #TIFF15 Through the Eyes of InStyle’s Photographer Jens Langkjaer