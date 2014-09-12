TIFF 2014: See the Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks from Chloë Grace Moretz, Jennifer Garner, Kate Bosworth, and More!

The 2014 Toronto International Film Festival may be wrapping up this weekend, but that doesn't mean we can't still swoon over all the incredible looks that popped up at the 10-day celebration. The stars have been stepping out at the fest to premiere their latest movies and fête their newest films, but the fashion has also been of note. Some of our favorite leading ladies hit the red carpet in everything from sweeping gowns to little black dresses, and they all looked better than amazing.

Our best dressed list includes everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Cara Delevingne, but some of the biggest standouts? Chloë Grace Moretz, who looked sinfully sweet in an embroidered blue and white Dior haute couture frock covered in iridescent studs and complementary silver peep-toe heels at The Equalizer premiere. Looking better than ever, Jennifer Garner (InStyle’s October cover star!) stepped out for the premiere of her film Men, Women & Children in an effortlessly sexy Stella McCartney gown that featured black mesh detailing and a body-con fit. Style star Kate Bosworth hit the Still Alice premiere in a fiery red sequined Boss dress, which she paired with matching Kurt Geiger pumps, a metallic mirrored Lee Savage clutch, and a bold lip. Talk about some major wins!

Want more? See all our favorite looks from the TIFF 2014 red carpet in the gallery.