TIFF 2014: See the Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks from Chloë Grace Moretz, Jennifer Garner, Kate Bosworth, and More!

The 2014 Toronto International Film Festival may be wrapping up this weekend, but that doesn't mean we can't still swoon over all the incredible looks that popped up at the 10-day celebration. The stars have been stepping out at the fest to premiere their latest movies and fête their newest films, but the fashion has also been of note. Some of our favorite leading ladies hit the red carpet in everything from sweeping gowns to little black dresses, and they all looked better than amazing.

Our best dressed list includes everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Cara Delevingne, but some of the biggest standouts? Chloë Grace Moretz, who looked sinfully sweet in an embroidered blue and white Dior haute couture frock covered in iridescent studs and complementary silver peep-toe heels at The Equalizer premiere. Looking better than ever, Jennifer Garner (InStyle’s October cover star!) stepped out for the premiere of her film Men, Women & Children in an effortlessly sexy Stella McCartney gown that featured black mesh detailing and a body-con fit. Style star Kate Bosworth hit the Still Alice premiere in a fiery red sequined Boss dress, which she paired with matching Kurt Geiger pumps, a metallic mirrored Lee Savage clutch, and a bold lip. Talk about some major wins!

Want more? See all our favorite looks from the TIFF 2014 red carpet in the gallery.

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth hit the Still Alice premiere in a fiery red sequined Boss dress, which she paired with matching Kurt Geiger pumps, a metallic mirrored Lee Savage clutch, and a bold lip.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

At the premiere of Beyond the Lights, Mbatha-Raw popped in a floral Delpozo gown that featured a checkered ruffle detail at the bodice.

Keira Knightley

For the InStyle + HFPA’s annual TIFF bash, Knightley sparkled in a light blue Miu Miu draped frock.
Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale stood out in a dramatic Azzaro Couture jumpsuit paired with nude Brian Atwood sandals and a Lee Savage clutch at the premiere of The Face of an Angel.

Tina Fey

Fey donned a retro LBD by Christian Siriano and strappy black Jimmy Choo sandals at the premiere of her film This Is Where I Leave You.

Aubrey Plaza

For the Red Nifle premiere, Plaza chose a hot pink neoprene peplum dress by Marni, which she styled with Suzanne Kalan jewels and black Brian Atwood ankle-strap pumps.

Jennifer Garner

Garner stepped our for the premiere of her film Men, Women & Children in an effortlessly sexy Stella McCartney gown that featured black mesh detailing and a body-con fit.

Anna Kendrick

The actress was white hot at the premiere of The Last Five Years in a sleek Kaufmanfranco gown featuring cut-out panels on the bodice and paired with Vita Fede jewelry, Brian Atwood sandals, and a metallic Lee Savage box clutch.

Jena Malone

Malone hit the Time Out of Mind premiere in a heavily embellished Emilio Pucci gown and gold accessories.

Connie Britton

At the This Is Where I Leave You premiere, Britton dazzled in a Noir Sachin & Babi floral frock that featured a cherry red sash at the waist.

Rose Byrne

Byrne showed off her edgy side in a 3.1 Phillip Lim black top and skirt with green floral embroidery, which she styled with black pointed-toe pumps and a dark stained lip.
Reese Witherspoon

For the premiere of her highly anticipated film Wild, Witherspoon was the picture of perfection in a stunning Saint Laurent LBD and black T-strap heels.

Cara Delevingne

The model stepped up her red carpet game in a glamorous emerald green gown and gold jewelry at the The Face of an Angel premiere.

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried kept it flirty and fun for the While We're Young premiere in a short-sleeved Valentino frock with a white lace bodice and multi-colored floral skirt, which she styled with matching Jimmy Choo pumps.

Julianne Moore

At the Maps to the Stars premiere, Moore looked utterly elegant in a dramatically draped black Giambattista Valli couture gown.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Moretz looked sinfully sweet in an embroidered blue and white Dior Haute Couture frock covered in iridescent studs with silver peep-toe heels at The Equalizer premiere.

Jennifer Aniston

Amping up her signature look at the premiere for her movie Cake, Aniston chose a dark navy Sportmax dress and simple embellished sandals.

Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld glowed at The Keeping Room premiere in a Dolce & Gabbana floral and polka dot gown accessorized with a simple black belt.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain selected an adorable Christian Dior black-and-white frock and black Casadei stilettos for the premiere of Miss Julie.

Nicola Peltz

For the premiere of Men, Women & Children, the young style star donned a sexy Calvin Klein ensemble that included a black bandeau top and high-waisted trousers.

Naomi Watts

Watts attended the While We're Young premiere wearing a long-sleeved Antonio Berardi gown that featured dramatic detailing at the waist, which she paired with a selection of Bulgari jewels.

