Behind the Scenes at the Toronto Film Festival

Mar 25, 2015 @ 4:58 pm
Naomi Watts, Behind the scenes, 2007 Toronto Film Festival
Naomi Watts
New mom Naomi Watts had no problem making a connection with studio photographer Ben Watts-who also happens to be her brother. "Photo shoots are not always that easy," said the actress, who paired a Chanel dress with black leggings for her session. "My brother made it much easier." The occasion was definitely a family affair, with Naomi's newborn, Alexander, waiting for his mom off set.

-Karen Levy
Nicole Hyatt
Jennifer Garner, Behind the scenes, 2007 Toronto Film Festival
Jennifer Garner
"In the middle of the whole award season rush, when you are just crushed by one movie or another being so serious and drama, drama, drama, this one will guarantee to keep you smiling," said Jennifer Garner of her Toronto offering, Juno. Garner wore a mod-inspired dress by Dolce & Gabbana and got into the spirit of the shoot as Michael Jackson's "Off the Wall" played in the background.
Nicole Hyatt
Kate Bosworth, Sigourney Weaver, Behind the scenes, 2007 Toronto Film Festival
Kate Bostworth and Sigourney Weaver
"This one's not too shabby," deadpanned Kate Bosworth of her Girl in the Park cast mate, Sigourney Weaver, who was also her photo shoot co-star. Though Weaver had her claws out, the gesture was all in jest at the light-hearted session.
Nicole Hyatt
Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Behind the scenes, 2007 Toronto Film Festival
Ryan Gosling and Emily Mortimer
"I hate watching myself on screen," said Emily Mortimer. Ryan Gosling helped get his Lars and the Real Girl co-star comfortable during the shoot and later described her as a "sexpot."
Nicole Hyatt
Martin Freeman, Behind the scenes, 2007 Toronto Film Festival
Martin Freeman
In town to promote Nightwatching, Martin Freeman had no problem mugging for the camera. Freeman was the star of the original British version of The Office, playing the role that has been adapted for American TV by actor John Krasinski.
Nicole Hyatt
