All the Juicy Behind-the-Scenes Scoop at InStyle's Toronto International Film Festival Photo Shoot

The Toronto International Film Festival wraps up this weekend, and what a festival it's been. Stars including Kate Winslet, Rachel Weisz, Julianne Moore, Ellen Page, Bryan Cranston, Liam Hemsworth, and more swung through the northern city to garner buzz for their latest projects, and many of them made a stop at InStyle's portrait studio, benefitting water.org, to get their photos taken and give us the scoop on their new films. In between snapshots and interviews, the stars relaxed, hung out, and caught up with their co-stars in our lounge, which was so relaxed and chill some celebrities stayed long after they originally planned. "Now this is a space," said Winslet when she arrived. "We should be hanging out in here all day!" She couldn't, sadly, but we sure enjoyed having her. See some highlights and overheards from the five-day photo shoot below, and scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorite behind-the-scenes moments.

Some highlights:

Brie Larson caught her 8-year-old co-star Jacob Tremblay digging into a candy bar.

Kate Winslet stopped an interview to get a chocolate chip nut cookie.

Emily Blunt climbed the three flights up to our studio in flats and then switched into heels to take her portrait.

Benicio Del Toro flipped through the September issue of InStyle magazine.

Sandra Bullock ate Jelly Bellys during a break between photos and videos.

Harvey Keitel wrapped a cookie from Maman Bakery and took it to go for his 11-year-old son.

Some overheards:

"Does anyone have a clamp or a leprechaun to hold back my dress?" -Julianne Moore

"I watch a lot of America's Next Top Model." -Sarah Silverman on how she poses so well

Some coffee orders:

Barrista Denis Grishchenko was the hero of the TIFF portrait studio, simply because he kept the stars (and their handlers) happily caffeinated. Check out some star coffee orders here.

Idris Elba: Black coffee with one sugar

Emily Browning: Black coffee

Matt Damon: Double shot latte

Michael Caine: Black coffee with milk

Bryan Cranston: Strong latte

John Goodman: Double espresso

Alicia Vikander: Black americano

Clémence Poésy: Flat white (australian latte)

Brie Larson: Dirty Chai (almond)

Alfonso Cuarón: Espresso

Kate Winslet: Americano with hot soy (aka an American Misto), then a soy latte

John Slattery: Espresso

Liev Schreiber: Espresso

Check out more behind-the-scenes moments in the gallery.