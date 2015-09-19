All the Juicy Behind-the-Scenes Scoop at InStyle's Toronto International Film Festival Photo Shoot

Tiffany Faure and Janelle Grodsky
Sep 19, 2015 @ 7:15 pm
<p>Michael Peña and Kate Mara from&nbsp;<em>The Martian</em></p> <div>&nbsp;</div>
pinterest
Michael Peña and Kate Mara from The Martian  

Matt Damon’s co-stars, Michael Peña and Kate Mara, stopped by the water.org area of our TIFF portrait studio to check out the good work he’s been doing for the environment.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning from&nbsp;<em>About Ray</em></p>
pinterest
Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning from About Ray

The blonde duo play mother and daughter in About Ray, and their love for each other runs deep off screen, too. When photographer Jens Langkjaer shot them in our studio, they hugged each other throughout the shoot.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Jessica Chastain from&nbsp;<em>The Martian</em></p>
pinterest
Jessica Chastain from The Martian

Jessica Chastain was bombarded by fans when she walked into the studio to discuss her film, The Martian, and she was in such a rush that she told them she would come out and take pictures with them as she was leaving. Even though she was still in a rush on her way out, she upheld her promise and posed for photos.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Matt Damon of&nbsp;<em>The Martian</em></p>
pinterest
Matt Damon of The Martian

Damon dropped by to chat about his role in The Martian, and he loved that we were benefitting his organization, water.org, which helps provide sustainable long-term water solutions to communities in developing countries.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Tom Hiddleston from&nbsp;<em>I Saw The Light</em></p>
pinterest
Tom Hiddleston from I Saw The Light

Hiddleston plays country crooner Hank Williams in I Saw The Light, and he really wanted to communicate the good old country boy vibe in his photo, as you can see here.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>The food</p>
pinterest
The food

Every morning we had a fresh delivery of berries and yogurt at the studio. Everyone loved it—including Bryan Cranston and David Oyelowo, who enjoyed parfaits together.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>The food</p>
pinterest
The food

The pancakes were delicious, but nobody really indulged in them, though.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Kiernan Shipka of&nbsp;<em>February</em></p>
pinterest
Kiernan Shipka of February

Shipka's Valentino dress turned heads as soon as she walked into the studio. She talked about being on Mad Men and growing up on-camera.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Idris Elba from&nbsp;<em>Beasts of No Nation</em></p>
pinterest
Idris Elba from Beasts of No Nation

Beasts of No Nation star Idris Elba came by looking super stylish and gave us the scoop on his new menswear line for Superdry, which comes out in November

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>David Oyelowo and Bryan Cranston</p>
pinterest
David Oyelowo and Bryan Cranston

One of the best things is when casts meet each other in our studios. One of our favorites: two greats, David Oyelowo of Five Nights in Maine and Bryan Cranston of Trumbo, had a deep conversation when they were inside.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Tom Hiddleston of&nbsp;<em>I Saw the Light</em></p>
pinterest
Tom Hiddleston of I Saw the Light

Hiddleston charmed our editors at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreigh Press Association's annual party, where he worked the room and talked to everyone.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
<p>Team&nbsp;<em>InStyle</em></p>
pinterest
Team InStyle

Editors from both the East Coast and West Coast met up in Toronto to put this together. We had people reporting for photo, digital, video, entertainment, and news.

Courtesy Photo
<p>The Barista</p>
pinterest
The Barista

Meet our hero of the studio, Denis Grishchenko. Stars made a bee line to get to him at the coffee bar, where he turned a black Americano for Alicia Vikander, espresso for John Slattery, and a dirty almond chai for Brie Larson.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>The Coffee</p>
pinterest
The Coffee

This is one of his great creations. A true artist, he took his coffee really seriously.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Liam Hemsworth of&nbsp;<em>The Dressmaker</em></p>
pinterest
Liam Hemsworth of The Dressmaker

Senior editor Sharon Clott Kanter interviewed Liam Hemsworth of The Dressmaker. They chatted about Hunger Games and men’s tailoring while she stared into his blue eyes.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Joel Edgarton of&nbsp;<em>Black Mass</em></p>
pinterest
Joel Edgarton of Black Mass

Senior Entertainment Editor Karen Levy had a vivacious conversation with Black Mass star Joel Edgarton about how appearance can be daunting for men, as well as women.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
<p>Sarah Silverman of&nbsp;<em>I Smile Back</em></p>
pinterest
Sarah Silverman of I Smile Back

I Smile Back star Sarah Silverman came in and said she was exhausted from partying the night before, but she wanted to make sure she was up and ready for us the next morning. She made everyone laugh the whole time while she was taking her picture.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Michael Peña and Kate Mara from The Martian  

Matt Damon’s co-stars, Michael Peña and Kate Mara, stopped by the water.org area of our TIFF portrait studio to check out the good work he’s been doing for the environment.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning from About Ray

The blonde duo play mother and daughter in About Ray, and their love for each other runs deep off screen, too. When photographer Jens Langkjaer shot them in our studio, they hugged each other throughout the shoot.

3 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Jessica Chastain from The Martian

Jessica Chastain was bombarded by fans when she walked into the studio to discuss her film, The Martian, and she was in such a rush that she told them she would come out and take pictures with them as she was leaving. Even though she was still in a rush on her way out, she upheld her promise and posed for photos.

Advertisement
4 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Matt Damon of The Martian

Damon dropped by to chat about his role in The Martian, and he loved that we were benefitting his organization, water.org, which helps provide sustainable long-term water solutions to communities in developing countries.

Advertisement
5 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Tom Hiddleston from I Saw The Light

Hiddleston plays country crooner Hank Williams in I Saw The Light, and he really wanted to communicate the good old country boy vibe in his photo, as you can see here.

Advertisement
6 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The food

Every morning we had a fresh delivery of berries and yogurt at the studio. Everyone loved it—including Bryan Cranston and David Oyelowo, who enjoyed parfaits together.

Advertisement
7 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The food

The pancakes were delicious, but nobody really indulged in them, though.

Advertisement
8 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Kiernan Shipka of February

Shipka's Valentino dress turned heads as soon as she walked into the studio. She talked about being on Mad Men and growing up on-camera.

Advertisement
9 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Idris Elba from Beasts of No Nation

Beasts of No Nation star Idris Elba came by looking super stylish and gave us the scoop on his new menswear line for Superdry, which comes out in November

Advertisement
10 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

David Oyelowo and Bryan Cranston

One of the best things is when casts meet each other in our studios. One of our favorites: two greats, David Oyelowo of Five Nights in Maine and Bryan Cranston of Trumbo, had a deep conversation when they were inside.

Advertisement
11 of 17 Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston of I Saw the Light

Hiddleston charmed our editors at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreigh Press Association's annual party, where he worked the room and talked to everyone.

Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Team InStyle

Editors from both the East Coast and West Coast met up in Toronto to put this together. We had people reporting for photo, digital, video, entertainment, and news.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Barista

Meet our hero of the studio, Denis Grishchenko. Stars made a bee line to get to him at the coffee bar, where he turned a black Americano for Alicia Vikander, espresso for John Slattery, and a dirty almond chai for Brie Larson.

Advertisement
14 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Coffee

This is one of his great creations. A true artist, he took his coffee really seriously.

Advertisement
15 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Liam Hemsworth of The Dressmaker

Senior editor Sharon Clott Kanter interviewed Liam Hemsworth of The Dressmaker. They chatted about Hunger Games and men’s tailoring while she stared into his blue eyes.

Advertisement
16 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Joel Edgarton of Black Mass

Senior Entertainment Editor Karen Levy had a vivacious conversation with Black Mass star Joel Edgarton about how appearance can be daunting for men, as well as women.

Advertisement
17 of 17 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Sarah Silverman of I Smile Back

I Smile Back star Sarah Silverman came in and said she was exhausted from partying the night before, but she wanted to make sure she was up and ready for us the next morning. She made everyone laugh the whole time while she was taking her picture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!